From May 1 to Oct. 31, sea turtles are shuffling up from the warm waters onto the sand of Florida beaches, digging their nests and depositing eggs. Dedicated volunteer organizations cordon off the nesting areas and monitor the activity of false crawls, eggs laid and hatchlings
The west coast beach area, which includes the coastline from the northern tip of Ft. Myers Beach to the Lee-Collier county border of Bonita Beach, is monitored by Turtle Time Inc. (www.turtletime.org)
Turtle Time Inc. is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the recovery and conservation of marine turtles. Established in 1989, they are a state permitted monitoring organization for sea turtle activity and transporting sick and injured sea turtles to rehabilitation facilities.
Daily patrols during the fragile nesting season, allow them the opportunity for important information gathering. This includes recording nesting patterns, hatching rates, population estimate and distribution of nesting.
The latest data on their website (June 9) is as follows:
Ft. Myers Beach: distance – 7 miles; 63 nests; 68 NNE, 0 hatched.
Big Hickory Island: distance – 1 mile; 6 nests; 8 NNE, 0 hatched.
Bonita Beach: distance – 2 miles; 65 nests; 61 NNE; 0 hatched.
Bunche Beach : distance – 1 mile; 1 nest; 0 NNE, 0 hatched.
Non-nesting emergence, or NNE, means the turtle crawled ashore but did not nest. This is also called a false crawl.
There are five different types of sea turtles: Loggerheads, Green, Kemps Ridley, Hawksbill and Leatherback.
The Loggerhead, or Caretta caretta is named because of its unusually large head. They have an average length of about 40 inches, but can weigh 300-400 pounds.
Chelonia mydas, or green turtle, is named because of its green fat. This fat is a delicacy and in some cultures it is used to make turtle soup. It is a smaller than a loggerhead, but can still weight up to 300 pounds.
The Kemps Ridley, or Lepidochelys kempi, is the smallest of the group, measuring about 27 inches in length and weighing in at 80-100 pounds. It is the most endangered species of all sea turtles.
Eretmochelys imbricate is one of the most beautiful turtles and is commonly called the Hawksbill. They average about 36 inlcues in length and weight 100-120 pounds. Their shells are used for jewelry and their meat is considered a delicacy.
The Leatherback, Dermochelys coriacea, is built for speed and strength. It is the largest of the ocean-going turtles. They can be over eight feet in length and weigh in excess of 2000 pounds. Their favorite food is jellyfish. Unfortunately sometimes they mistake plastic bags for jellyfish and die.
When a new nesting area is discovered, the volunteers cordon off the area and post warning signs. Bright yellow signs say, “Do not disturb – sea turtle nest. Violators subject to fines and imprisonment.” This is serious business.
Some interesting facts include, they travel thousands of miles from feeding grounds to nesting beaches; female sea turtles will nest in the same beach where they hatched; each nest contains over 100 eggs, but few survive to adulthood; they hatch at night and crawl to the lighter seaward horizon.
Lighting near the shore can cause hatchlings to become disorientated and wander onto the land where they often die because of dehydration, predators or even getting hit by a vehicle. Scientists believe they have an innate instinct that leads them on the brightest direction, which is normally moonlight reflecting off the water.
If you live near the coastal water, replace external lights with amber LED lights, and close your blinds after dark. Do not use flashlights or flash photography on the beach at night. Don’t leave beach chairs or water toys outside. Keep pets on a leash and away from the nesting area.
Be sure to pick up any waste materials. Turtles can mistake plastic bags and soda rings for food. Do not approach the turtles or get in their way.
You can monitor the nesting season data on the Turtle Time, Inc. website at: www.turtletime.org/nest-data/current-year.