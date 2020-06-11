Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 89F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.