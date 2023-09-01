After hearing about the raging fires in Maui, a young pair of local brothers decided to help affected families with a classic American business: a lemonade stand.
Fifth grader Myles Schult poured the lemonade while his third grader brother, Ryder, handled the money for four hours on Saturday in front of the Trek bike shop in Sebring, owned by the boy’s father Matthew. Lemonade was 50 cents a cup, but customers were generous with their donations. Accepting cash, Venmo, and PayPal, the boys raised $702 in just a few hours.
This was the second day of the lemonade stand, which had brought in $400 the week prior, for a total of $1,102 to send to Hawaii.
Matthew Schult said that 100% of the funds will go to a family in Hawaii. “It was important to my boys that the money go directly to a person and not an organization,” the proud father said. “They wanted it to be a family with young kids.”
The boys were able to locate a family in need in Hawaii through their mother Krista. She had a friend who used to live in Hawaii and the mother still has family there who were impacted by the fire. The family lost everything in the fires.
The mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I just can’t believe it. Those sweet boys. It’s beyond words.”
“It was their idea, we didn’t prompt this in any way,” Matthew said. “We try to teach our kids to do good things. Be good humans, and help those who have less. We couldn’t be more proud.”
The outpouring of support and love in the community really affected the boys. “I feel like I’m on a cloud, and it’s lifting me up,” Myles said. “I’m so happy to be able to send money to Hawaii.”
Pat Kozic, of Sebring, had read about the lemonade stand in the Friday newspaper and came out Saturday to support the cause. “They’re doing an awesome thing,” she said. “I’m hoping they’re setting a precedent.”
Giving is its own reward. “You don’t always do it for the reward at the end,” Myles said. “You do it for the good. I like to do good things, because I like how it feels when you’re done.”
Ryder agreed. “It’s a happy thing to do,” he said. “It’s so good.”