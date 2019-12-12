SEBRING — Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in downtown Sebring Friday night, Dec. 6, in a flurry of snowflakes and to the cheers of scores of children.
Sebring’s 2019 Christmas Parade had music, dogs, clowns, motorcycles, music again, candy for the kids and amusement for all.
It started even before it started as local guitarist Steve Jones, rollerblading down the route in a lighted suit, played hard rock versions of Christmas carols on an electric guitar and portable amplifier.
Youngsters played air guitar with him, such as 11-year-old Courtney Jones, and 12-year-olds Lacey Sulitka and Jaylin Baker.
While they waited, many spectators donned flashing-light necklaces, like those worn by Paddy Collins and Richard Sunley, winter residents from Peterborough in Ontario, Canada.
Dogs were a big part of the parade this year, including those from the Humane Society, walked by volunteers.
Jess Watts, sharing the walk with “Susie Q” said the 4-year old bulldog loved the exercise.
The route took vehicles, floats, riders and marchers south from Sebring Parkway to the Circle, and around the circle to South Commerce Avenue, heading toward the stopping area at the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
As always, the crowd got thickest on the southern half of the Circle, where many of the floats and walkers threw out lollipops and other treats.
In between the scrambles by children, adults would sing along with Christmas carols, including “Feliz Navidad,” which rang out from at least three floats this year, including a band playing Bongo and Congo drums.