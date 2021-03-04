SEBRING — Chris Ellison has been chosen Elk of the Month for March 2021. This choice is as unique as he is! Chris was born and raised in Oswego, New York. After college he made Oregon his home. He has two grown sons and one grandchild. Chris is a former Food Service Director and Certified Executive Chef. After retiring two years ago, Chris has been traveling the world; 11 countries and 20 states by motorcycle and camper. His hobbies are fly-fishing and photography.
One day several months ago, he parked his camper behind the Lodge and immediately ingratiated himself to the members. On Tuesdays and Friday nights, he helps out in the kitchen using his chef skills. At this time he is also helping the Board of Directors by suggesting ways to help cut costs by looking into several of our maintenance agreements. Chris has been a member of the Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 for six years, and we are pleased to have him transfer his membership to our Lodge 1529. We will be saddened to see him leave soon as he will be heading back to Oregon. Safe travels Chis and thanks for spending time with us!