SEBRING — The Sebring High Class of 2022 took the proud walk to accept their high school diplomas Saturday morning in the Alan Jay Arena as parents and relatives of the 302 grads offered a cheer for their accomplishments.
Sebring High Principal Kim Ervin said, “Each year I reflect on the senior class and the things that have made your class stand out. Throughout your time at Sebring High school and especially this year, the appreciation that you have shown to the administration, teachers, parents, community members and to your peers for the things they have done for you has been noticed the most.
“So many of you have taken the time and made it a point to say ‘thank you.’”
Each of your journeys to be here were different, some much harder than others, but here you are, you’ve made it, she said.
“We expect great things from each one of you, Irvin said. “We expect that you will use your gifts and talents to represent yourself and your family well and be productive members of our society. We expect you to continue to always find a way to give back and help others and to contribute to making our world a better place for yourself and those around you.
“And lastly, we expect you to keep in touch and come back to visit! And just like the cover of our yearbook says this year, once a Blue Streak, always a Blue Streak.”
The Bailey Medal Award recipients were Miguel Arceo and Ahsha Schrieber.
The School Board Citizenship Award recipients were Miguel Arceo and Heather Stewart.
Stewart is the Senior Class president and Arceo is the Senior Class social chair.
Heather Ann Stewart highlighted many of the accomplishments of the Class of 2022 in presenting the Class History.
The Sebring High graduates will continue to do amazing things, she said. This is not the end, but the beginning of the next chapter of our lives.
District teacher Susie Henson Smith watched as one of her kindergarten students from years past at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary was graduating.
Now a Highlands Virtual School teacher, Smith said Miguel Arceo stopped by at lunchtime on Friday to give her a ticket to attend the graduation ceremony.
Prior to the ceremony, graduate Alyson Smyth said her parents, brother and grandparents were there to see her graduate.
She plans to attend Florida Gulf Coast University and major in biology to go into premed and sports medicine.