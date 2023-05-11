The Highlands Art League and the Highlands Museum of the Arts (MoTA) in Sebring hosted the final exhibition of the Sebring High School Senior class of 2023’s artwork on Sunday, May 7, and the exhibit is open until May 18.
Under the direction of art instructors Kristi Harris and Steve Vandam, the walls of both first-floor galleries were filled with interesting and unique works of art created by their students. The sheer volume of the exhibit shows that there is a plethora of talent upcoming in Highlands County.
Harris teaches drawing and painting while Vandam teaches drawing, painting, pottery and ceramics.
“We are thrilled to be able to share the work of our students with the community,” Vandam said. He added that the seniors work displays talents in a variety of mediums, materials and ideals. Both 2D and 3D artwork is displayed including pottery, ceramic sculpture, drawings and paintings.
The displays are of works deemed to be the best of what the students have learned and experienced as young emerging artists in Highlands County.
“The Highlands Art League wanted to showcase our 2023 Sebring High School Seniors in this exhibit,” artist Jean Cormier said. “MoTA is providing both galleries for the show as our member gallery has moved upstairs.”
Cormier added, “Their works are unique and creative, sometimes serious and sometimes quirky. It’s a must-see show of our rising art stars.”
While this was an exhibit, not a competition with judging or awards, each participant received a 2023 Highlands Art League Membership.
Katrina Siason had a few works in the show. She was there with her family and said her favorite piece was a water color – colored pencil work titled “Ati-Atihan.”
“I love that it embraces our Filipino culture. We have a festival in the Philippines, which is the mother of festivals. It is colorful and lively and wonderful. I saw it once when I was there,” Siason said.
“I always think it’s fun to see the student’s works in different settings. This is our end-of-year show and it’s so exciting to see all the artistic growth. It shows that we did it,” Vandam said.
Sally and Leonard Timm were impressed with the skills of the students. They were looking at “Minecraft Set,” a 3D work by Sidian Barnett.
“The 3D is excellent. We love the colors along with the intensity and the interesting dimensions,” Sally Timm said.
A number of other artists were browsing the exhibit including Adriel Walcott. She was discussing upcoming art class offerings with Larry Felder, HAL President.
Walcott enjoys doing epoxy painting with crystal and glass mixed media.
Felder, who has judged in the Emerging Artists Competition, said, “I have been very impressed by the quality of work coming from these teens.”
Felder added, “We have some of the works of Emma Fordham, who is a talented young artist. She won the last two Emerging Artist Competitions. Although she wants to continue her journey in art, she aspires to be a forensic scientist.”
The works of art on display were amazing, especially considering the age of the young artists. With the artistic guidance from their talented teachers, the local art culture should flourish in the coming years.
“I love it, this raw creativity and thinking of the kids,” Felder said. “They are most creative at this age and with their skills will only get better. We love seeing them in this gallery setting.”
MoTA is located at 351 W. Center Ave., in downtown Sebring, next to Highlands Lakeside Theater.