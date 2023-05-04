The Highlands Museum of the Arts (MOTA) and the Highlands Art League will host the final exhibition of the Sebring High School seniors artwork before their graduation day.
The opening reception will be from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, May 7, at the Highlands Museum of the Arts, 351 W. Center Ave., Sebring. It is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on display through May 18.
Both of the first-floor galleries of MOTA will be utilized to show the impressive volume of work these artists have created during their time at the school’s art program under the direction of instructors Steve Vandam who teaches pottery, and Kristi Harris who teaches drawing and painting.
“We are thrilled to be able to share the work of our students with the community,” Vandam stated. “We appreciate the support and the opportunity. Please come out and see a large group of high school seniors work in a variety of mediums, materials, and ideas.”
The Art League Members Gallery will temporarily be moved upstairs in MOTA to make room for the students’ work.
Both 2D and 3D artwork will be displayed. It will include pottery, ceramic sculpture, drawings, and paintings. After being in the program for several years these are the best of what the students have learned and experienced as young emerging artists.
Art League President Larry Felder recently commented, “Having judged the ‘Emerging Artists Competition’ in last year’s Sebring Arts & Crafts Festival in which cash scholarships were awarded, I have been very impressed by the quality of work. We have an amazing art program here in Highland County.”
For more information go online at www.highlands artleague.org, call the Highlands Art League office at 863-385-5312, or email manager@highlands artleague.org.
This is a sampling of artwork that will be included in the exhibition.