The Sebring Hills Association hosted its annual fundraising pancake breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 12, at their clubhouse at 200 Lark Avenue. The event was open to the public.
Children and adults of all ages were welcome to enjoy breakfast with the big guy in the red suit — Santa! Breakfast, which was at a nominal cost, included scrambled eggs (with or without cheese), sausage or bacon, juice, coffee, and all the pancakes you could eat! You could even have them with blueberries.
It might have been a little early and a little rainy for the kiddies to come out, but the adults were having a great time visiting with friends, while being served by Elf Juanita and getting some nice holiday photos.
Mathilda Wilfong was the event organizer and had a lot of other elves working hard in the kitchen. Breakfast was delicious. They do offer a pancake breakfast, open to the public, the second Saturday of the month at their Clubhouse at 200 Lake Avenue (just off of Thunderbird).
“We’re just enjoying breakfast time with friends here,” said Dale Pflug. “We’ve got family coming down, visiting from Chicago.”
“We’ll be heading over to Boynton Beach to be with our sister,” said the Wheelers, June and Robert.
Jim Fielder was enjoying his breakfast and said he has played Santa before.
“I was Santa for a group in Avon Park and passed out some gifts. When I went out the back of the building to leave, a group of kids was yelling, ‘Santa, Santa’! I didn’t realize the other building was a Day Care Center. One little boy asked how I got here without a sled of toys and I told him there was no snow this year. I did go over and visit with them.”
The breakfast was great fun for everyone attending and a highlight was having pictures taken with Santa. A very nice ending to a very trying year.
Besides the second Saturday breakfast, they are now holding bingo in their clubhouse. The games are held every Thursday beginning at 6 p.m., however the center opens a few hours earlier. You can get a hot dog or hamburger meal with drink for only $5, so you don’t even have to cook!
Bingo is on hold for a few weeks due to the Christmas holidays, but will resume the beginning of January. For more information, please call 863-382-1554.