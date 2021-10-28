Fans filled the stands. The food was scrumptious. And the tennis was some of the best in the U.S.A. It all took place last weekend at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. The center is owned and managed by the Highlands County Tennis Association.
The U.S.T.A (United State Tennis Association) holds a yearly National Clay Court Father/Son Championship, where the best father/son teams in the nation meet to play for the Gold.
The tournament for many years had been held in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the efforts of Dr. T. C. Lackey, president of the Highlands County Tennis Association, the Thakkar Tennis Center qualified to hold the 2021 tournament. In July the U.S.T.A notified Lackey that Sebring was awarded the event.
All fall the center members worked tirelessly to make the six clay courts and the center ready for play. New clay was laid on the courts. New nets were attached and the entire facility was made perfect for such a great event. Teams came from Texas, Georgia, Maryland, Florida. The farthest three teams came from Southern California. The players raved about the fantastic facility.
Lackey directed the tournament. Michael Cunningham was assistant tournament director. He came from Lexington, Kentucky. Club members spent the weekend volunteering, making matches and meals run smoothly. Six Sebring High School students offered their time as volunteers. They prepared the courts for each match, set up food for the players and helped with any task they were assigned. Sammi Rather, a freshman at Sebring High School commented, “We all volunteered to help our community.” The students received service hour points for their efforts.
Fourteen teams competed. Each father/son team paid $300 to enter the tournament. The fee included a Friday evening formal shirt and tie dinner at the Island View Restaurant, daily breakfast, lunch, snacks, pot luck and a Saturday evening BBQ. The teams also received commemorative shirts and glasses. Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies were awarded to the winners.
Long time U.S.T.A. Officials served as linesmen, performed the coin tosses and handled any disputes. They were 20-year veteran official Gil Garcia from Pinellas Park and 40-year veteran Fernando Huaroto from Port St. Lucie. Both have officiated many national tournaments.
The youngest of the sons was 13 year old, Maddox Bose from Winter Haven. He was rated the best 12 year old in the country. The oldest was 26-year-old Tanner Settler from Long Beach, Calif. He has played in the father/son tournaments since he was 10 years old.
Players losing their first matches qualified for the consolation round. Two teams losing two matches qualified for a fun “Lucky Losers” match.
There were really no losers as the teams represented some of the best amateur tennis players in the country. The tennis fans attending saw some fast-paced play with a few player’s serves clocked at 130 mph. It was tennis at its best.
The finals held Sunday morning matched first seeded dad, Michael (age 50) and son, Alex (age 22) Westbrooks from Houston, Texas. They had previously won the past four Father/Son Clay Court Championships. They dominated the team of father, Paul (age 56) and son, Caleb (age 16) Settler from Claremont, Calif., 6-2, 6-3. They played second seeded father, Peter (age 52) and son, Tanner (age 26) Smith from Long Beach, Calif. The Smiths beat father, Alex (age 47) and son, Maddox (age 13) Bose from Winter Haven 6-3, 6-2 to play the Westbrooks for the championship.
Winning a hard-fought match were the Westbrooks. They defeated the Smiths 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to take home the gold trophy and hold onto the No. 1 Father/Son seed in the country. The Smiths were awarded the silver trophy.
Paul and Caleb Settler from Claremont, California took home the bronze trophy.
Generous sponsors for the National Championship tournament were local companies, Florida Lakes Spa, Bentz Air Conditioning, Publix, Home Depot, Reed-Ferry Team of BHHS, Marmer Construction, Annett Bus Line and Elsa and Marvin Kahn.
The Highlands County Tennis Association is already looking forward to potentially sponsoring the U.S.T. A. National Father/Son Clay Court Championships in 2022. The Association boasts over 100 members. For detailed information about the Association, yearly membership or daily fee for play visit, www.highlandscountytennisassociation.org.