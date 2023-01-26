SEBRING — The skies were clear and the weather mild on Saturday January 21st for the 11th Annual Crazy Chili Pepper Cook-off, a fundraising event by the Rotary Club of Highlands County. It was a perfect day for the hundreds of people enjoying chili samples and live music in downtown Circle Park in Sebring.
“We’re excited as this is our largest field entry ever with close to 20 chili teams,” said John Pepper with the Rotary Club. “We have more craft and food vendors too. This year our live stage entertainment is the Outta Hand Band.”
There are rules and regulations to follow to keep the integrity of the Chili Cook-Off event intact. They are enforced for both fairness and safety.
‘True Chili’, according to the rules, is defined as having any kind of meat, or combination of meats, cooked with peppers, onions, or any vegetables with various other spices.
Rice and pasta are forbidden; beans are allowed. No ingredients may be precooked, but may be pre-cut and seasoned. Judging is based on aroma, color, flavor, meat texture, blend of spices and consistency.
This year’s teams included TEAM Chuck Wagon Chili (Winn-Dixie), TEAM Buds (Kevin Sanders), TEAM Black Metal Kitchen (Jerrold LaForce III), TEAM Southeast Axle Repair (Jim Tinervia), TEAM Chubby Chili Dogs (Keith Stripling and Frank Baum), TEAM Sebring Professional Firefighters, TEAM Chili Heads (Edward Stevens) and TEAM Smokeaholics BBQ World (James Johns).
In addition, TEAM Hot & Spicy Realtors of Berkshire Hathaway, TEAM Chili Chili Bang Bang (Big Daddy), TEAM The Lads (Jeremy Brod), TEAM Sebring Insurance, TEAM Discount Inspections, TEAM Meatin’ Heatin’ Hunka Chunka Burnin’ Love (Rotary Club of Sebring, Inc.) and TEAM Lake Placid Noon Rotary Club.
Kevin Sanders and Clay Skyes with TEAM Buds are from South Carolina. They have a table full of trophies on display. “We’ve been in a lot of chili competitions and have a lot of wins. My family lives here and told us about the Cook-off. We hope for another win here!”
Another local favorite, TEAM Sebring Professional Firefighters, also had a table full of trophies from recent Chili Cook-off wins.
“All the chili samples have been very good so far,” said Maddie Douglas as she browsed the tents.
Gail Thompson and Dave Acker were enjoying the samples from TEAM Chili Chili Bang Bang. “Excellent chili on a beautiful afternoon!”
Circle Park was filled with people enjoying chili samples or food from one of the local food trucks while enjoying the music of the Outta Hand Band on stage. There was also a Car Show around the circle.
Food trucks onsite included El Ranchito (Mexican), Chucks Italian Ice, Heavenly Scoops (Ice Cream), DonutNV and Good for the Soul (wings).
Clark and Annie Ford were all smiles enjoying their day in the park. “You have to try the chili from TEAM Black Metal Kitchen! It’s really awesome!”
And here they are, the winners! Children’s Chili Dog Eating contest (Catalina Costa), Adult Chili Dog Eating contest (A.J. Ball), Best Decorated Chili Team (TEAM Chuck Wagon Chili – Winn-Dixie), People’s Choice Award (Rotary Club of Sebring). Overall winners are: 1st place (TEAM Sebring Insurance), 2nd place (TEAM Chuck Wagon Chili – Winn-Dixie) and 3rd place (TEAM Buds – Kevin Sanders).
“We were very blessed with beautiful weather and a great crowd!” said Pepper.