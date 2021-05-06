SEBRING — The Sebring Multisport Festival concluded Sunday as it featured the big races of the weekend, the Sebring Half Iron Triathlon. 148 athletes competed on Sunday with 97 athletes that competed in the half triathlon and 51 competed in the Aquabike.
The overall male winner was Ignacio Lopez Mancisidor with a time of 4:10:52.51. Lopez Mancisidor also finished third overall male in the Sebring Olympic Triathlon on Saturday. The overall female winner was Alice Henley with a final time of 4:39:49.80.
After Henley and Lopez Mancisidor, the top 10 overall males and females with their times are as follows:
Top 10 overall males after Lopez Mancisidor:
2 – Anton van Zyl 4:27:00.01; 3 – Rodrigo Teixeira de Abreu 4:35:24.00; 4 – John Wile 4:37:22.18; 5 – James Childers 4:37:57.72; 6 – Andrew Rayner 4:38:57.48; 7 – Ricardo Valverde 4:41:45.40; 8 -Andrew Reeder 4:43:28.53; 9 – Michael Stout 4:45:28.31; 10 – Alistair Kealty 4:49:49.83.
Top 10 overall females after Henley:
2 – Maria Vallasciani 5:18:54.84; 3 – Monica Poveda 5:21:12.94; 4 – Melinda Smith 5:22:30.58; 5 – Cynthia Newton 5:24:17.88; 6 – Gabrielle Suver 5:27:28.20; 7 – Valerie Boulet 5:31:47.71; 8 – Silvia Santilli 5:35:59.81; 9 – Viviana Nunez 5:43:51.98; 10 – Claudia Garcia 5:53:50.78.
Winners in the female age groups are as follows:
20-24 – Lily Harris 5:59:45.14; 25-29 — Alina Harris 6:11:20.98; 30-34 — Alice Henley 4:39:49.80; 35-39 — Melinda Smith 5:22:30.58; 40-44 — Monica Poveda 5:21:12.94; 45-49 — Eva Walther 6:07:35.99; 50-54 — Jennifer Bristow 5:57:10.71; 55-59 — Cynthia Newton 5:24:17.88; 60-64 — Linda Haas 6:23:37.70.
Winners in the male age groups are as follows:
25-29 — Adam Nastars 5:21:27.55; 30-34 — Alejandro Bustos 5:57:20.07; 35-39 — Ignacio Lopez Mancisidor 4:10:52.51; 40-44 — Rodrigo Teizeira de Abreu 4:35:24.00; 45-49 — Anton van Zyl 4:27:00.01; 50-54 Michael Stout — 4:45:28.31; 55-59 Scott Devlin — 5:37:42.19.
Specialty classes had Wade Freeback winning the under 40 Clydesdale 220 with a time of 5:43:16.73. David Elkins placed first in the 40 and over Clydesdale 220 with a time of 7:32:45.31.
In the Aquabike competition that only involved the swim and the bike portions of a triathlon, the overall male winner was Kurt Holt with a time of 2:30:17.05 and the overall female winner was Amber Smolik with a time of 2:44:45.99.
The top 10 males after Holt are as follows:
2 – John Reed 2:38:07.53; 3 – Blair Saunders 2:39:10.13; 4 – Kevin Smith 2:42:30.50; 5 – Mike Shaffer 2:45:09.92; 6 – Jeffrey Turner 2:45:39.83; 7 – Robert Smartt 2:54:14.46; 8 – Chip Grizzard 2:55:12.48; 9 – Guy Berkebile 2:56:30.68; 10 – Ron Meskis 2:57:02.28.
Top 10 females after Smolik are as follows:
2 – Valerie Valle 2:53:07.96; 3 – Sarah Mercer 2:58:22.91; 4 – Katherine Tobin 3:02:52.81; 5 – Melissa Langworthy 3:09:22.43; 6 – Lori Shelby 3:11:32.05; 7 – Jodie Taylor 3:13:05.15; 8 – Stacy Osmond 3:15:40.14; 9 – May-li Cuypers 3:24:06.15; 10 – Lisa Broyden 3:25:31.69.
For a compete listing of results, visit sebringmultisportfestival.com.