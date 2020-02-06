SEBRING — The chilly rain did not stop shoppers and browsers from coming to the Sebring Recreation Center Yard Sale and Baked Goods Sale. There were a wide variety of new and gently used items at great prices.
For those looking for a nice lunch, hardworking volunteers served up ham and bean soup, along with turkey salad, egg salad and hot dog sandwiches. Many shoppers sat down with a cup of hot coffee and one of the goodies from the bakery table.
Cakes, pies, brownies, cookies, coffee cakes, fruit squares and donuts were just some of the delicious selections to enjoy while shopping or to take home for later.
“This is our fundraiser to help cover expenses that the annual membership dues don’t cover,” said George Rosema. “During the summer months, we have a lot of card players, and the electric bill is high. In the winter, we have a lot more activities, including shufflers (those who regularly play shuffleboard) and line dancing. Twice a month we have the woodcarvers group here.”
Lorena Smith sat down to rest with her hands full of items she purchased. “I have a mattress pad that stretches, a CD that I wanted and of course a few pieces of cake to take home.”
Tables were filled with books, movies, paintings, small tables, suitcases, clothing items, shoes, bedding, glassware, holiday decorations, sports items, crafts and much more.
Audrey Lovejoy was delighted with her selection. “I found this goose for my daughter. She loves to collect them.”
Elaine Anderson found her treasure for only a dollar. “I found this great basket with a trivet in the center. Where can you find something this nice for a dollar?”
Ray White was walking around with one Mickey Mouse and two Minnie Mouse stuffed figures. “My wife collects them. She has a lot of Mickey’s but only a few Minnie’s. This is great!”
Leland Welch was helping buyers at the table with a variety of glassware items. “I’ve been a volunteer here for well over 20 years now. I almost live here.”
The Sebring Rec Club is located at 333 Pomegranate Ave. in downtown Sebring. They offer ongoing activities year round for a nominal membership fee.
“Don’t forget that the Woodcarvers will be having a show next Saturday, February 8th, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.,” said Rosema.
For more information, please visit their website at https://sebringrecreationclub.org/.