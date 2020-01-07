The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to present the art of Bob Clarke in their gallery. The exhibit will be available for viewing through the month of January.
A reception was held on Saturday, Jan. 4 so the community and visitors could view this interesting exhibit. Guests were able to meet and talk with the artist, enjoy refreshments, listen to soft guitar music and participate in a raffle for a Peter Powell Roberts print.
Bob Clarke is a Sebring resident. He and his wife Rose Ann live in Tanglewood. He is a member of the Highlands Cultural Alliance as well as the Tanglewood Art League.
Before he started college, Clarke was drafted into the Army. He serviced for three years with his tour of duty being located in the DMZ of Korea.
Clarke then earned degrees in Advertising Design and Production, Communications Design and Graphic Design. He started his artistic career as a freelance graphic designer in Central New York.
Clarke used his skills in teaching artistic techniques to others. He was a professor of Graphic Design and Drawing at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, New York and as an adjunct professor of Communication Design at Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York.
Clarke didn’t have much time for painting before he retired in 2012. He now works with Louise Weiss of Wauchula. Weiss is a member of TAG in Avon Park (The Artists Group).
“I’m in a painting group where she teaches color mixing, composition, techniques in different mediums and is very inspirational,” he said.
From 1968-2012 Clarke mainly worked in black & white stipple drawing.
“This is the use of a micron pen making individual dots to create the structure of the work. It’s very tedious. I mostly worked on it in the evenings as a pastime to relax.”
One of his newest works is “WWII – 2nd D-Day – August 15, 1944.”
“It was inspired by my friend’s uncle who was killed on the end of that beach area. I painted it for my friend, Jim Smith, in honor of his uncle.”
The work is very unique in that it portrays before and after the invasion where over 3,300 troops were lost.
“From the beach invasion they went into the pine forest and up through France.” The original of this work, which he gave to his friend, was in acrylic.
Clarke also had some giclee prints which are scanned and printed on a computer. His black & white stipple drawings were mostly landscapes of various locations in New York.
They are very detailed and take you back to a different era.
“The Cashman Residence” (a stately home) in Garden City, N.Y., “Young’s Farm” (a scene from the 1950’s) in Richfield Hill, N.Y. and “Ross’ Service” (part of his John Deere Tractor series) in Wet Winshield, N.Y. were just a few of many pieces on display.
The exhibit will be up through the month of January. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information on classes and upcoming events, please visit their website at www.heartlandculturalalliance.org.