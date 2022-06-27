SEBRING — Several hundred people gathered in downtown Sebring late Sunday afternoon to show their 'Pride,' as the Mon Cirque Pride Fest took place between 4 and 7 p.m. Many others arrived close to 5 p.m. for the walk around the Sebring Circle, where supportive motorists honked and waved to the parade participants.
After two trips around the Circle, participants gathered at Circle Park for a group photo, where the biggest challenge was trying to get the multitude of people who turned out for the event to fit in a picture.
"We are here to celebrate Pride," said Rev. George Miller, who was one of the speakers at Pride Fest. "We are here to let the community know that we have stopped hiding, that we are very much a presence in the community that we absolutely love, Sebring. And we're here to celebrate not only your pride in ourselves and our identity, but the pride that we have from being able to live our best lives."
Pride parades and events take place throughout June on a global scale and there is some historical significance on why June was selected for events.
"The reason why we have this Pride Parade stems out of an event that took place in 1969, in which a gay establishment was raided twice by the police," Miller said. "And the members of the LGBT community fought back and said, 'you don't have the right to take away our liberty or justice.' So a lot of this parade is commemorating the event that took place in 1969."
The Stonewall Uprising
If there is was a defining moment for the modern gay rights movement, it would be the Stonewall Uprising, also referred to as the Stonewall Riots. The Stonewall Uprising began on June 28, 1969, when the New York City Police Department raided the Stonewall Inn. The mob-owned establishment was located in Greenwich Village.
Thirteen people were arrested, including patrons and employees alike. The Stonewall Inn had just been raided several days earlier and many patrons had finally had enough. Instead of leaving the club after the raid, they gathered outside and became incensed as their fellow patrons were manhandled by police.
When one — believed to be Stormé DeLarverie — was hit over the head with a baton, she implored the crowd to get involved and soon a full-scale melee had broken out. Protests continued in front of the Stonewall Inn for another six days, with thousands of people coming out to show their support for the LGBT community.
Up through her death in 2014, DeLarverie took exception to the phrase 'Stonewall Riots.'
"It was a rebellion, it was an uprising, it was a civil rights disobedience — it wasn't no damn riot", DeLarverie said at a public Stonewall Veterans Association-sponsored 'Stonewall Symposium.'
To mark the one-year anniversary of Stonewall, Pride marches took place in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. A tradition was born and now Pride events are held annually in June.
Stonewall National Monument
On June 24, 2016, President Barack Obama designated the Stonewall National Monument, which is located across the street from the Stonewall Inn.
"Stonewall will be our first national monument to tell the story of the struggle for LGBT rights," Obama said in a video released by the White House when the designation was made. "I believe our national parks should reflect the full story of our country — the richness and diversity and uniquely American spirit that has always defined us. That we are stronger together. That out of many, we are one. That’s what makes us the greatest nation on earth."
On Friday, June 24, 2022, groundbreaking for the new Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center took place. The visitor center is located next to the Stonewall Inn.
“The visitor center and its exhibits will celebrate and acknowledge LGBTQ+ accomplishments and serve as a place where people can learn about and connect with the LGBTQ+ community’s ongoing struggle for civil liberties," National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in a prepared statement.
Miller said he was thrilled to see so many people come out to downtown Sebring and support the event and the participants.
"Here's the great thing, a lot of people forget in the LGBTA community, the 'A' stands for ally, which means anyone who supports us," he said. "It's parents or sisters or brothers or friends, the newspaper. They're part of this community, as well."