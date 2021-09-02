The Sebring Soda Festival recently won three top state awards from the Florida Festivals & Events Association (FFEA). The awards were announced on Aug. 25 at the 27th Annual Florida Festivals & Events Association conference in Orlando.
FFEA celebrates the accomplishments of its members annually through the SUNsational Awards. For two decades FFEA has recognized the many talents of Florida event and festival planners and distributed more than 1,800 awards to deserving event industry organizations and individuals.
The Sebring Soda Festival, which is hosted each year by the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce with assistance from Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), competed against events and festivals from around the state of Florida and won the following three awards in the $50,000-$249,999 budget category:
• 1st place – Website
• 1st place – T-shirt
• 2nd place – Volunteer Program
“We are elated to receive three top honors from FFEA for a festival that is only in its third year and coming back after a pandemic said Sebring Chamber President/CEO Tenille Drury-Smith. “The Chamber, along with our partners, sponsors and volunteers, have seen amazing growth in the Sebring Soda Festival in just three short years with having to skip a year due to the pandemic, and this statewide recognition of the Festival further proves that our hard work is paying off for the Chamber, our members and our community.”
Award nominations were accepted in 11 categories, including Printed Materials; Virtual Events; Outdoor Advertisement; PR / Media Campaign; Photo; Promotional Item; T-shirt; Broadcast Media; Multimedia Marketing and Programming. Each category included three budget levels. Over 400 events submitted their materials for consideration.
Nominations were judged by a blue-ribbon panel representing media outlets, printing companies, website designers, photographers, promotional marketing professionals and social media experts.
For a complete list of winners, visit www.ffea.com.
“The SUNsational Awards have recognized and celebrated the talents of our members for more than two decades,” said Suzanne Neve, executive director of the FFEA. “We’re proud of our members and their events — and excited to recognize them in this way each year.”
The 4th Annual Sebring Soda Festival is scheduled for April 1-3, 2022 in historic downtown Sebring. Find more details about the Florida’s fizziest festival at www.SebringSodaFest.com.