Nestled away in the rural farm area of Sebring is a hidden gem — Secret Garden Winery. In the middle of green pastures a large blue farmhouse appears seemingly out of nowhere. The trip is worth it to experience this treasure.
On Sunday, Feb. 28 they held a ‘Sip N Shop’ event. It was very well attended, so much so that the parking lot was full, and cars were parked alongside the driveway under the shade trees.
“Sip N Shop is our inaugural invent at the winery,” said Alexa Murray. “We are a new business that opened during the pandemic and we had to find creative ways to survive.”
A variety of vendors and music on the patio added to the festive event. Long lines for tasting, inside and outside, showed how popular the many variety of wines they offered were.
Some of the wines available were ‘Hammock-Time White’ (semi-sweet), ‘Blush it Off’ (Sweet),’ Florida Sunrise Raspberry Rose’ (Sweet) and ‘Something Blue Blueberry Wine” (Sweet).
“My friend, who owns an online clothing boutique, asked if she could have a pop-up shop to launch her new inventory. That’s how the idea for Sip N Shop started to grow.”
Gannon Torrella with ‘Southern Sol’ spices explained his products. “Our seasonings and spices are really great and are all hand ground.”
Some of them included Mangia Bene Pepperoncini (spicy Italian), Ca C’est bon Cajun (blackened seasoning) and their signature Jeddy Seasoning (sweet and savory with a kick).
Richard Swearingen with RDS Wood Carvings had a table full of beautiful designs. “I’ve been carving for 40 years. I started in Pennsylvania with furniture and went from wood working to wood carving. I love carving nature (birds, ducks, and waterfowl). My garage is my wood carving shop. There’s no longer room for a car!”
Tori Jolly with Tori & Co displayed her candles. “They’re soy based made with essential oils. Some of the fragrances are spiced coconut, blood orange, cucumber melon and harvest spice.”
The Handcrafted Boutique, by Stephanie Hall, offered soaps, candles and other bath and body products. “They are all natural, earthy and vegan. My products are also available at Organically Yours. Some are made with oatmeal, goat milk and honey.”
The Secret Garden also sells their own line of vinegars, coffees, herbal tonics, fairy dust seasoning, dressings, marinades, frog jam, BBQ sauce and pickled vegetables.
Karen Clay purchased a pair of silver mustard seed earrings from TB Clay Designs. “The design comes from the Bible verse, Matthew 17:20 – “safe as a mustard seed can move a mountain.” Taylor Conklin Bittner is the owner and designer.
Terre Bommaritio purchased some pasta from Terezia Boehme with Teri’s Passion. “I’ve been doing this for about five years. Being from Hungary, I like to cook and be in the kitchen. My family says I am the feeder. I make the pasta with vegetables and spices,” explained Boehme.
A band was playing out on the patio. Tables full of families and friends enjoyed a beverage or some lunch from the food trucks on site. Denise and Bill Moulton were there with Vicki and Joe Fonner. “We’re just enjoying the lovely weather and the music.”
Outside of the Secret Garden the Florida Cattle Ranchers had a refrigerated truck filled with beef products for sale. Representatives Terrie Lollis (Lollis Beef) and Gene Lollis (Ranch Manager with Archbold Buck Island Ranch) were on hand to answer questions and assist customers.
The Secret Garden is located at 8222 W. Josephine Dr. in Sebring. Their phone number is 863-414-4618.