SEBRING — Rick, Valerie and daughter Lexi Murray came to Highlands County from Miami in 1992 to be close to parents and grandparents. Rick’s grandparents built just the second home on Lake Josephine.
“Can you believe they paid $2,500 for the place,” Rick said.
In November of 2019, the family purchased land at 8222 W. Josephine Road in Sebring. They built a farm store, gazebos and planted four types of grape vineyards. The store sells Amish jar goods, jewelry, offers tastings and flights with their 10 varieties of wines. Usually the third Sunday of each month they offer a signature sip and shop afternoon and an Artesian arts and crafts market.
Next Saturday, Dec. 18, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. they will hold their second “Farm to Table” gourmet dinner. Lexi Murray, who is manager of Secret Gardens, did a test run gourmet dinner in November. It was so successful (and delicious) she is offering another special dinner every month through June 2022.
Lexi graduated from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville with a degree in public relations and psychology. She work for eight years in event programs for Norwegian Cruise lines in Hawaii and for Hyatt Hotels before partnering with her parents to begin Secret Gardens.
The 2021-2022 “Farm to Table” dinners will be prepared by Chef Amy Freeze. She is a high school teacher at Frostproof High School, but her passion for cooking began when she was 8 years old. She worked hard to learn the nuances of becoming a great chef and in 2013 won first place in the National Pie Championships in Las Vegas. She has also appeared on the Food Network.
Servers for the dinner will be Frostproof High School students working for community volunteer hours.
You can still purchase a $60-plus-tax ticket to savor the delicious dinner she is preparing. During dinner you will be entertained by the smooth vocals of guitar soloist Jamie Tremps.
Here is what Chef Amy will offer to tickle your taste buds:
1st course – winter salad of spinach, apples, walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon and a champagne vinaigrette.
2nd course – coffee rubbed filet dripped with a citrus IPA (provided by Turn 2 Brewery) Bearnaise sauce over polenta cakes and a Florida succotash of black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, red onion and a little lime.
3rd course – cranberry-white chocolate bread pudding, with an elderberry white-chocolate sauce.
There will be paired wine samples and your choice of a glass of wine or beer.
Some tickets are still available and need to be ordered by Thursday, Dec. 16 by e-mailing info@secretgardenswinery.com or calling Lexi at 863-414-4618. Dress is Sunday casual, long pants and a polo or button-down shirt.
You can order tickets too for the Jan. 15 “Salsa and Sangria” where you will taste three salsa dips and three different sangrias. They will even offer salsa dance lessons. Feb. 14 you are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your honey and be treated to a three-course dinner. May 6, a scrumptious Mother’s Day brunch is on the menu and June 18 treat dad to a Father’s Day Bacon & Bourbon three-course dinner.
The Murrays want you to know that Secret Gardens is dog friendly. Guests are invited to visit their tasting room, shop for all sorts of goodies, enjoy the beautiful barn and enjoy a glass of muscadine or fruit wine while enjoying the sight of their muscadine vineyards. They even invite you to bring your own lunch, sit back and enjoy the view with a glass of wine or beer. Check their website for hours at www.SecretGardensWinery.com