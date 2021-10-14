SEBRING — The official Oktoberfest held in Munich may have been canceled this year, but that didn’t stop an enthusiastic crowd from gathering at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm for its second annual Oktoberfest event on Friday, Oct. 8. Keeping the German spirit alive, there was beer and wine, German food, a costume contest and a whole lot more, as the crowd wasted no time getting into the swing of things.
Secret Gardens Winery & Farm is located at 8222 W Josephine Rd. in Sebring.
