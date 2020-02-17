SEBRING — Sebring’s Lakeshore Mall was the place for the third annual Senior Expo and Family Extravaganza on Saturday Feb. 15. Hundreds of people walked through the mall where they were able to obtain information from a variety of business and healthcare professionals.
The Title Sponsor was Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center with the event hosted by the Highlands News Sun.
Practice Manager Bonnie Kesselring said that Lampe & Kiefer offers custom rechargeables and has some new hearing aids with lower noise reduction.
Terry and Richard Comeau were very happy with Lampe & Kiefer. “They are great to work with and helped us a lot.”
Center Stage activities were sponsored by Dimitri’s Bar & Grill and Bowman Steel. Entertainers and educational speakers included Anna Marie Feeney, TLC Therapy Hooves and ‘Bugsy’, Brittany Fann, Mariah Ruth, Erica White, Dance Unlimited, Taylor Evereth, Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center and the PineRidge Promenade Square Dance Club.
TLC Therapy Hooves brought “Bugsy”, their 22-pound bunny rabbit, who was a favorite with everyone who stopped by to visit and pet him.
Dee Trotter enjoyed her visit petting Bugsy. “Oh my, he’s really big!”
“Bugsy’s parents were on the Grand Champion Show Circuit,” said Terri Lynn Crutchfield. “He is a 4-year-old, 22 pound Giant Flemish Rabbit who was donated to TLC.”
The smell of freshly baked Otis Spunklemeyer chocolate chip cookies drew lines of people over to Advanced Air Systems.
“We’ve been in business locally for 30 years,” said Margie Gouley, one of the owners. “We are a Home Depot Service provider and a Pro Partner/Contractor with Rheem in the state of Florida.”
AdventHealth, sponsor of Medical Row, had a table with a variety of information and some nice giveaways. Medical professionals were conveniently located in one section.
Aaron Prescott, with Aaron’s Carts Plus of Avon Park, creates customized golf carts. One of the carts on display won 1st Place Best of Show in the 2019 B2B Home and Business Expo.
“We’re the only ones with ICON carts and lithium ion batteries. We’ve been in business for 16 years.”
The Kid’s Zone had a giant inflatable offering several games. Home Depot had a kid’s center where they could build a miniature hockey rink. Yamilette Valentin was hammering away on her project. Sprinkles the Clown was painting the face of Isabella Schock while mom watched.
Roberta Dunn, Christine Schiaffo and Barbara Delaplane with ‘All About Coloring,’ had a table set up where kids and adults could create designs with a variety of colored pencils.
Chaplin Bill Underwood and Steve Disano were at the Veteran’s ‘Vet Jam’ table. They want everyone to come out and enjoy their 2020 ‘Vet Jam’ which will be held from March 5-8 at Donaldson Park in Avon Park. There will be contests (chili and cornhole), a parade of boats, car and bike show, water show and much more. 100% of event profits will go to local veteran’s projects and charities.
Matthew Clancy and Jim Palmer, with Zilis Full Spectrum Hemp CBG Oil, explained the benefits of their products.
“It helps with pain relief, anxiety issues, insomnia, depression and even seizures. It is US Hemp Authority certified. Every bottle has a QR code which is coded to its origin and tester,” said Clancy.
Colleen McNally and Verda Bell, insurance agents representing United Healthcare products, were helping to answer questions about Medicare, Medicaid and Medicare supplements available in Highlands County.
Taylor Rental offered cash bingo prizes and filled one of the storefronts with excited people looking to win some shopping money.
Flash Games, Comics, and Toys had a gaming console out for play and Lakeshore Mall was also an event sponsor.
For those wanting some good ole’ barbque, James Brown’s Famous Flames food truck was in the parking lot just outside the mall entrance.
Each year the Expo gets bigger and offers even more information, entertainment and goodies for those attending. Be sure to watch for event next year!