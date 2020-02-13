SEBRING — It will be fun for all ages when the third annual Senior Expo & Family Extravaganza takes place between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Lakeshore Mall. Attendees can enjoy the fun and festivities for free.
After the success of the inaugural event in 2018, the Highlands News-Sun decided to make the Senior Expo & Family Extravaganza an annual event. The second year of the event was an even bigger success and this year looks to be more of the same.
The event wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community and Lampe & Kieffer Hearing Aid Center has stepped up in a big way, not only as the Title Sponsor of the event, but also as the Kid’s Zone Sponsor and Facebook Live Sponsor.
AdventHeath will again be the Medical Row Sponsor, where medical professionals from all over Highlands County will be on hand to speak with.
Taylor Rental will be the new Bingo Hall Sponsor, where you can play for free every hour.
Dimitri’s Family Restaurant and Bowman Steel are the Center Stage Sponsors, where there will be local performers on stage every 45 minutes all throughout the day.
Home Depot will return with the always popular Kid’s Workshops, TLC Therapy Hooves will be on hand with Bugsy, the 22-pound rabbit, and Toby’s Clowns will make a return appearance.
Flash Games, Comics, and Toys and Lakeshore Mall are also Sponsors for the event.
Those with an appetite will want to stop by James Brown Famous Flames BBQ Food Truck.
Be sure to stop by and catch the excitement.