Can’t remember where you placed the car keys? How about why you walked into the kitchen? Are you or a loved one having a so-called “senior moment” or is this forgetfulness a sign of something more serious like Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia?
While forgetting names and dates sometimes but remembering them later is fairly common, Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging, according to Jody Streussnig, program manager for Florida Gulf Coast Alzheimer’s Association.
“It is a progressive brain disease that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior,” she said.
Streussnig gave 10 signs and symptoms to look for.
“You’re looking for memory loss that disrupts daily life,” she said. “You’re looking for challenges in planning or problem solving. You’re looking for difficulties completing familiar tasks, you’re looking for confusion with time or place. You’re also looking for new problems with words in speaking and or writing. You’re also looking for misplacing things and someone losing the ability to retrace their steps.”
In addition, be alert for understanding visual or spatial images, decreased or poor judgment withdrawal from work or social occasions and a change in mood or personality, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A common question is whether a loved one is having a senior moment or symptoms of Alzheimer’s.
“You want to go see your physician,” Streussnig said. “If you’re experiencing any of these warning signs, you want to go see a physician.”
Seeing a doctor is the first step toward a diagnosis. From there, the physician can refer the patient to a specialist, like a neurologist.
“Getting the diagnosis is key,” Streussnig said. “It’s important to get diagnosed as early as possible, because an early diagnosis allows access to treatment options to lessen the symptoms, participate in clinical trials, plan for the future and make lifestyle changes for a better quality of life. It actually allows someone to plan for their future. It gives them a voice in how they want to be treated, a voice in how they want to be handled, and a voice in how they want to plan.”
Patients can tell family their wishes and dislikes while they are cognizant. Patients can spare their loved ones to make hard decisions. In addition, an early diagnosis makes the most out of quality family time.
“It also gives your family time to participate in your life,” Streussnig said. “So it could give an opportunity for more family outings, more family participation, more family dinners, more family conversations.”
In Highlands County there are nearly 5,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease. That is just counting people who have been diagnosed. Some two-thirds of patients with the disease are women. Part of the reason is women statistically live longer than men, Streussnig said. Although researchers don’t believe that’s the only reason for the gender disparity.
While there is no known way to prevent Alzheimer’s, individuals can lower their risks. The modifiable risk factors are not a “silver bullet” but may help, Streussnig pointed out.
“There are modifiable risk factors that you can add into your everyday world to help reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer’s or dementia,” she said. “ It’s walking, breaking a sweat, taking care of your heart, fueling up right, eating the right kind of foods, catching some sleep, taking care of your mental health and Being cognitively active. Quit smoking.”
By “cognitively active,” Streussnig means to keep the brain active. Crossword puzzles, trivia, learning a new language are all examples she mentioned.
“Those are just a few ways to love your brain,” Streussnig said.
For more info and resources can be found at Alz.org. Jody Streussnig can be reached at 239-294-1729. She can also be reached by email at Jlstreussnig@alz.org.