AVON PARK — Three internationally touring dance companies are coming to the 1,460-seat Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College (SFSC) in Avon Park.
The National Dance Company of Ireland performs their thrilling production, Rhythm of the Dance, on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. From the creation in 1998, Rhythm of the Dance has been touring internationally to sold-out houses across the globe, making it the longest running Irish dance show after Riverdance. The live musical accompaniment of the bodhrán, Irish flute and low whistle, uilleann pipes, fiddle, and Gaelic harp combines traditional music and dance with the most up-to-date stage technology. This two-hour dance and music extravaganza takes audiences on an exhilarating and exciting, energy-packed time trip through the ages. Seen by over 7 million, it is internationally rated as one of the most popular and busiest Irish step dance shows in the world making it such a success with critics and audiences worldwide.
Tickets start at $30 and students/children get a 50% discount. Groups of 12 or more receive a 20% discount.
Catapult: The Amazing Shadow Dancers garnered fame on Season 8 of “America’s Got Talent” for their incredible and mind-boggling performances. They are scheduled for Sunday, February 27 at 3 p.m.
Founded in 2009, by Adam Battlestein, the choreographer and director for Pilobolus Dance Theatre for 19 years, Catapult is a magical production that features incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world. This kaleidoscope of colorful storytelling will awe and astound you as they make Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” spring to life and their bodies transform into a mountain, an elephant, a dragon, and even a helicopter, and travel the world from Paris to Beijing in under 10 minutes.
“Catapult is a great show for the whole family — full of laughs, emotions, and miracles,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs. “We want our local youth to experience Catapult, so tickets are only $10 for kids.”
Adult Tickets for Catapult start at $20 and groups of 12 or more get a 50% discount.
The Tamburitzans are the longest running U.S.-based folk ensemble dedicated to the performance of music, song, and dance of international culture. For the past 80 years and several international tours, the performance has dazzled audiences with elaborate costumes, authentic musical instruments, and a celebration of dance. Dances from Italy, Finland, Bulgaria, Poland, Croatia, and more will be featured.
Tickets start at $15 and there is a 50% discount for students.
For performance videos, the full schedule, or to purchase tickets, visit the SFSC Performing Arts website at sfscARTS.org or call the SFSC Box Office at 863-784-7178.