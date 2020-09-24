AVON PARK — It was a hot and humid summer, but with the COVID-19 virus restrictions in place, many people were outside working in their yards. Their hard work does not go unnoticed.
The Avon Park Founders Garden Club presented the September Yard of the Month Award to Blanca and Benny Cavan of 208 Hart Ave. This is a small yard, but it has many varieties of plants.
In front of the home is a plant bed with yellow hibiscus, pygmy date palm, blue daze, gardenia and heather. A fence separates these plants from the rest of the yard. Directly in front of the home you can see curly leafed croton, a “money tree” and ti plants. The variation in leaf colors in all the plants adds interest to the yard. Along the driveway, Blanca has potted plants of pineapple, heliconia, desert rose in two colors, amaryllis, jade, nun’s orchid and aloe vera. The aloe vera leaves are scraped and the juice is mixed with honey and lemon to make a healthy mixture that the couple drinks every day.
A hanging pot holds a pitcher plant that catches and digests insects. Using a piece of wood from cypress knees, Benny created a container for an orchid plant. Inside the fenced yard Benny has planted papaya trees which are loaded with fruit. There are several mango trees as well as grapefruit, orange, avocado, lemon and banana trees. A wide variety of vegetable plants have been planted along the perimeter of yard.
There are red and white sweet potato plants, oregano, yucca, Spanish sweet peas and many others with Hispanic origin. As you can tell, a small yard does not limit you in planting.
If you would like to nominate a yard for this award, phone 863-452-1927.