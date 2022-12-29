2022 is coming to a close and it’s the perfect time to set New Year’s resolutions. For booklovers in particular it’s time to set up a yearly book reading goal. A great source for tracking what you’ve read and what you want to read is www.goodreads.com. Throughout the year you can track books as you read them, then rate and review them. Goodreads will also give you recommendation lists based on your reading preferences and create a “Want to Read” list (my list has 458+ books). Additionally, you can follow and get updates on what various authors are up to.
One of my favorite features of Goodreads is that at the end of the year it generates a “Your Year in Books” list where it breaks down the stats of your reading year. For example my average page count was 245, my highest rated book was Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe (a fantastic graphic novel about growing up gender nonbinary), my most read book was Speak by Laurie Anderson (a gripping dark young adult novel), and my least read book was 28 Days Vegan (a vegan cookbook).
Every year as soon as the clock hits midnight I set my goal. Sometimes I’m ambitious and set it for 40 books and sometimes I’m lazy and set it for 10 books. For 2023 I’m going big–I’ll try to read more books than I’ve ever read in a year. 41 books is my goal! Throughout the year I also get excited for new release books. I love to count down the months and wait in anticipation to get my hands on all the shiny pristine pages. Here are my top most anticipated books of 2023.
1. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert
I am not ashamed to say my favorite book genre is romance and Talia Hibbert is currently one of the queens of contemporary romance. Hibbert is the New York Times bestselling author of the Brown Sister Trilogy lauded for both its body positive heroines and its mental health representation. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute is her first novel for young adult audiences. It focuses on two ex-best friends, a star football player who’s managing OCD and a conspiracy obsessed oddball. They end up both signing up for a wilderness survival course and get paired together. Now the teens are forced to work together in order to win a grand prize while trying to keep their emotions in check. Releasing in January, this light, fluffy read promises to be a perfect start to the year (for me at least).
2. Our Share of the Night by Mariana Enriquez
Besides romance I love horror. While I enjoy a good slasher film nothing beats the terror your imagination can craft given a good book. Our Share of the Night follows a father and son after the devastating death of their wife and mother. As they travel to her family home they discover that she was hiding dark and deadly secrets. I am especially interested in this title that comes out in May, because it was written by an Argentinian (translated to English) and explores that country’s turbulent history.
3. The Korean K-Drama Cookbook by Choi Heejae
My current favorite shows are K-dramas (Korean television), in particular romantic comedies. Food really takes on a central role in most of the K-Dramas. Characters are frequently seen in restaurants and around the dining room eating delicious looking meals. The Korean K-Drama Cookbook which releases in May, goes into detail of what classic Asian cuisine is featured in various K-dramas and shares recipes. For those interested in watching K-dramas, the Heartland Library Cooperative has some on DVD. I would recommend Goblin: the lonely and great God for its fantastical elements and hilarious supporting cast.
4. Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley
Warrior Girl Unearthed follows a teen Native American who is fighting to have ancestral remains and artifacts returned to her tribe. This book covers a very contentious topic going on across the world right now. Because of colonization, thousands of indigenous people have had their treasures and sacred items stolen from them and displayed in museums. Because this theft happened centuries ago, many museums do not recognize tribal claims to reunite items with the people they belong to.. It can be painful to see your ancestors’ remains and items on display for entertainment. This book explores the limitations of legal action as well as the government’s ineptitude at protecting Native American rights. The author, Angeline Boulley, is a Chippewa and takes great pride in her heritage, making this book an excellent example of good representation. It is a BIPOC (black, indigenous, person of color) writing from their own experience. Warrior Girl Unearthed releases in May and is a must read not only for teenagers, but anyone seeking to gain empathy for others.
