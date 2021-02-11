SNS-hhnursing021021a.jpg
From left; Randy Vosburg, administrator for Highlands County; SFSC Practical Nursing students; Patti Sassin, Practical Nursing instructor at SFSC; and Laurie Hurner, assistant administrator for Highlands County

 COURTESY PHOTO

Practical Nursing (PN) students and faculty from South Florida State College (SFSC) are volunteering to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at Highlands County’s Point of Distribution (POD) site at Lakeshore Mall in Sebring.

“When Highlands County contacted us to ask if our faculty and students could volunteer, we were honored and eager to assist,” said Dr. Michele Heston, dean of health sciences at SFSC. “Students are caring for our community during a health care crisis and getting a head start on their careers.”