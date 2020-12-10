AVON PARK — The Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College (SFSC) reopens on Saturday, Jan. 9, with two performances of the popular Elvis Birthday Bash starring Mike Albert and Scot Bruce.
“We’ve reduced our seating capacity from 1,460 seats to 440,” explained Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs at SFSC. “We will offer two performances of most shows so that we can accommodate 880 people.” Show times for the Elvis Birthday Bash are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets begin at $32 with a $10 ticket for children and students.
Tickets for all performances can be purchased as a party of two, three, four, or six. Limited single tickets are also available. “Each party is socially distanced, so there is no one seated in front, behind, or six feet on either side,” said Garren. “We are following recommendations by the CDC, the Event Safety Alliance, and the Performing Arts Center Consortium Guides to Reopening.”
Several new protocols have been implemented at the Wildstein Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Face masks are required, including during the performance and throughout the venue. Performances will run 75–90 minutes without an intermission. Hand sanitizing stations have been generously positioned throughout the building and the venue will be disinfected and sanitized prior to all performances.
“We will not offer concessions to eliminate movement throughout the building,” added Garren, “Patrons may bring a plastic bottle of water into the theater.” Additional measures include: hands-free ticketing, physical distancing in all areas, temperature checks for staff, volunteers, and performers, and sanitizing of high-touch areas. A complete list of COVID protocols are listed on the website at sfscARTS.org.
The popular Matinee performances will be offered on most Tuesdays with 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. shows. Country music star Jim Stafford; Ted Vigil’s Tribute to John Denver; Shades of Bublé; Rhinestone Cowboy Memories: A Glen Campbell Tribute; international recording artist Bertie Higgins; Tony Monaco and Turnstiles: A Billy Joel Tribute; America’s Sweethearts; Sail On: A Beach Boys tribute; and Chi-Town Transit Authority are scheduled to appear. Tickets begin at $15.
Due to reduced seating capacity, SFSC Performing Arts is not offering a series subscription package, group sales, or the 5-for-15 discount.
Family friendly performances with a $10 child/student ticket are: Elvis Birthday Bash; REZA: Edge of Illusion Magic; New Shanghai Circus; the amazing Catapult Shadow Dancers; and Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix. Tickets begin at $15 for adults.
Live jazz returns with all performances at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts. Rising jazz vocalist and pianist Tony DeSare, who has been called “two parts young Sinatra and one part Billy Joel,” is scheduled for Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. Eddie Metz, Nikki Parrott, and Rossano Sportiello will deliver a swinging set on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Stride piano stars Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi will perform Four Hands, Two Pianos on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets begin at $25.
The Modern Gentlemen, the quartet that backed Frankie Valli for a decade, will present a high energy pop and doo wop concert on Jan. 22. Top selling Christian artist, Michael W. Smith, who sells out shows around the world and has sold over 15 million albums, will appear Feb. 13. ABBA MANIA, the official tribute show that started it all, recreates the music by one of the world’s finest pop groups on Feb. 19. Celtic Angels will return for an all-new show with Irish music and dance on March 4. Canadian Brass, the world’s most popular brass quintet, perform on March 10 and March 11 at 7 p.m.
All artists, times, dates, and shows are subject to change and/or cancel. In the event of a cancelation, ticketholders will be notified and issued a refund.
A complete schedule, videos, and ticket information are available online at sfscARTS.org. The SFSC Box Office is open Monday–Friday, 11:30 a.m. –2:30 p.m. The Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts is located on the Highlands Campus of South Florida State College at 600 West College Drive in Avon Park. Parking is free. For more information, call 863-784-7178.