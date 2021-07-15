AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) Performing Arts will present Mark Nizer: The Only 4D Show in the World, to benefit local nonprofits on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts. This performance is featured as part of Play Your Part! Sponsored by Bill and Lisa Jarrett, Play Your Part! was created to help Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto County nonprofits and parent teacher organizations (PTOs) raise necessary funds.
“SFSC Performing Arts is giving back to our community,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs at SFSC. “In 2019, local groups raised $8,690 and a few of the nonprofits raised nearly $2,000. It’s a perfect, fun, family event for PTOs and local nonprofits and our goal is to raise $10,000 this year.”
Only 501© (3) nonprofit, charitable organizations and PTOs can apply to participate in Play Your Part! The organization must provide services within Highlands, Hardee, or DeSoto counties. Special consideration will be given to organizations benefiting youth, education, the arts, or wellness. Applications are available online at sfscarts.org/education/pyp or request an application by emailing culturalperformances@southflorida.edu. Applications must be received by Friday, Aug. 20 and include a certificate of nonprofit status.
Selected nonprofits receive 25 – 100 tickets for the performance. The nonprofit will sell tickets for $10 each and keep 100% of their ticket revenue. Additional tickets can be requested by the nonprofit and SFSC will provide promotional materials. All unsold tickets must be returned to SFSC Performing Arts prior to the performance.
“A dinner meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m.,” explained Garren. “Two representatives from the nonprofit must attend for an orientation and receive their tickets.”
Entertainer Mark Nizer has changed the way people view the world making the impossible possible and the improbable probable. Since winning the International Juggling Championships, Mark has taken his one-man show to thousands of venues around the world, including The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Walt Disney World, and thousands of performing arts centers. He has opened for Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Hope, George Burns, John Byner, Gladys Knight, The Temptations, Johnny Mathis, Ray Charles, and Barry Manilow, Entertainment Magazine states.
“Without a doubt, the hottest juggler on the entertainment market; Mark Nizer is simply incredible,” Garren said.
His 4D shows incorporate special glasses that allow for amazing light and technology effects. Audience members’ cellphones become part of the show as Nizer uses them to light up the theatre. It is perfect entertainment for all ages with original comedy, music, technology, and world-class juggling.