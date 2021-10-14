AVON PARK – The 2021-2022 performing arts season at the 1,460-seat Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College (SFSC) kicks off Saturday, Nov. 6 with a free concert by La Orquesta Caribeño Tropicale at 7 p.m. Funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the concert will feature the heritage rich sounds of the Caribbean and Latin America.
“This is a high energy show for the entire family,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs at SFSC. “Seating is general admission and free tickets are available online or at the door.”
Mark Nizer: 4D takes the stage on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. All tickets are $10. Nizer combines world-class juggling, music, technology and comedy in a show that Performance Magazine has called “nothing less than brilliant.”
Since winning the International Juggling Championships, Nizer has taken his one man show to a variety of venues around the world, including The Improv, The Comedy Store, Walt Disney World, college campuses, and all major cruise lines. He has also performed at corporate events, civic centers, festivals, and performing arts centers including the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (four times). Entertainment Magazine states, “Without a doubt, the hottest juggler on the entertainment market, Mark Nizer is simply incredible.”
Sponsored by Bill and Lisa Jarrett, the Mark Nizer show is a fundraiser for local nonprofits including the Children’s Museum of Highlands County, Hardee County Players, AdventHealth Sebring Foundation, Heartland Cultural Alliance, Lake Placid Historical Society, Mason Smoak Foundation, Parkview Prep Academy, Ridge Area ARC, Sebring Band Boosters, Sebring Historical Society, Walker Memorial Academy and the United Way of Central Florida.
Subscriptions are available for the Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center Matinee Series, Artist, Jazz, and the AdventHealth Trending Now Series. Save up to $88 with an Artist Series package to all nine performances including: Carousel in Concert starring Ciarán Sheehan (Broadway’s phantom); Country Christmas with The Gatlins Brothers; Elvis Birthday Bash; World of Musicals; Lee Ann Womack; Tango Fire; The Simon & Garfunkel Story; Rhythm of the Dance; and Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll.
“One of the best deals with the subscription package is saving 15% on our special events, Michael W. Smith Christmas and ABBA MANIA,” said Garren.
Three-time Grammy Award winner, Michael W. Smith, performs a holiday concert on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $44.
The international hit, ABBA MANIA, is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $32.
Group sales are available for most performances. A group of 12 gets a free ticket plus a generous discount. “A group can be a girls’ night out, a family celebration, an office party, or a social club outing,” explained Garren. “We will announce your group from the stage and recognize your special occasion.” For group information, go to sfscARTS.org/group.
Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases as a result of the delta variant, all people attending the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts are encouraged, but not required to wear masks. This decision is in light of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All areas of the venue will be sanitized and disinfected prior to each performance. Reduced seating capacity will not be implemented in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts. There are socially distanced seating areas in the venue.
The Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts is located on the Highlands Campus of South Florida State College at 600 West College Drive in Avon Park. Tickets, videos, and performance information can be found online at sfscARTS.org. The SFSC Box Office phone number is 863-784-7178.
The SFSC Box Office opens for in-person sales on Monday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 a.m. Single ticket online sales begin Monday, Oct. 18.