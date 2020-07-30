AVON PARK — The lineup of artists and shows is set for South Florida State College’s Performing Arts program as it prepares to implement health safety measures and limit venue capacities.
At the June SFSC Board of Trustees meeting, SFSC President Thomas Leitzel reported with the appropriate six-feet distance rule, it reduced the seating in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts from 1,460 to 400.
Leitzel discussed COVID-19 precautions and reported that public use of SFSC facilities has been canceled.
Cultural Programs Director Cindy Garren reported that with appropriate COVID-19 precautions, the matinee series, jazz series, and thanks to the National Endowment for the Arts grant, four free performances would be able to happen this season.
Garren said Wednesday that the Artist Series is booked with performances including The Modern Getleman: The voices behind Franki Valli, Jan. 22, 2021.
They performed with Valli for 10 years and now they do their own show with a lot of Four Seasons songs, she said. “That is going to be fantastic.”
The Gatlin Brothers, the Grammy award-winning trio of Larry, Steve and Rudy will be taking the stage on Feb. 4, 2021.
Everybody loves the Gatlin Bothers who were one of the hottest country acts in the 1970s and 1980s, Garren said.
The Top-40 hitmakers Jay and the Americans will bring their exciting show to SFSC as a special event on Feb. 26, 2021
The group features three original members: Sandy Deanne, Howie Kane, and Marty Sanders. Jay Reincke, Jay #3 as he’s referred to, was invited to join the group after a performance in Chicago.
Garren also noted another show that is going to be “fantastic,” Rhythm of the Dance: The National Dance Company of Ireland, March 6, 2021.
Combining traditional music and dance with the most up to date stage technology, this two hour extravaganza takes audiences on an exhilarating and exciting, energy-packed trip through the ages, according to the dance company.
The AdventHealth Trending Now Series kicks off the Perform Arts season on Jan. 9, 2021 with World-class Elvis impersonators Mike Albert and Scot Bruce along with the Big E Band returning to the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate Elvis’ 86th Birthday Bash.
Bruce is one of the world’s finest “Young Elvis” impersonators, while Albert presents a stunningly accurate and respectful portrayal of the latter-day “Vegas” Elvis.
The college’s Performing Arts program has its own website with information about the shows and ticket info at: sfscarts.org.