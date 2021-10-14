AVON PARK — From October until late spring, the Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts offers a wide range of entertainment venues. The 1,460 seat theatre usually draws full houses for their evening Artist series, their Matinee Series, Jazz and Trending shows.
The Director of Cultural Programs is Cynthia Garren. Yearly she travels the country seeking entertainment shows that draw an audience of theater lovers from Highlands and surrounding counties. To view the entire exciting 2021-2022 line up and to order series or individual tickets, visit www.sfscARTS.org.
For the second year in a row the college has received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Performing Art to present free, culturally diverse performances named Kaleidoscope Shows.
Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. La Orquesta Caribbean Tropicale will be highlighted. This lively Latin musical group from Tampa with play the heritage rich sounds of the Caribbean from Latin America, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Panama, Columbia, Venezuela and Peru.
This Latin flavor is rich in vigor, flavor, passion and high energy. It will create a true welcome back south for the returning snowbirds as well as well create nostalgia to transplants from the many Caribbean Islands.
Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. the holiday and Christmas season commences with Holiday Traditions Around the World.
The fast-paced, rollicking musical take a joyous tour of the dances, songs and stories from around the world. This jubilee creates a memorable and heart-warming experience that celebrates the true spirit of cultural diversity.
Terri and Rick D’Onofrio are the producers. They have been seen on stages from Disney World, Opryland to national tours and dinner theaters. They have created “Stages Productions” with the goal to stimulate the cultural, intellectual and ethical development of young people by making drama an integral part of education. This show will be a delight to young and old alike.
Visit www.sfscARTS.org to receive your free tickets for these two performances.