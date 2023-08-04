If anyone is interested in seeing the dynamic works of talented art students from South Florida State College, then be sure to attend their artist reception when the exhibit opens on Saturday, Aug. 5.
HCA’s artist receptions are usually held from 12-2 p.m., the first Saturday of the month, in the gallery inside the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture in Avon Park. There is no charge to attend the exhibit and meet with the artist or view the artwork on display.
“The students whose works will be on display are current and former students who have taken one or more art classes at SFSC,” explained Karla Respress, Art Instructor and Curator for the McDearman, Student and Presidential Art Collections at SFSC.
“The classes represented are Pottery I, Drawing I and II, Painting I, Intro to Digital Photography, Selected Topics in Photography and Honors Bio Art,” Respress said.
The list of instructors is impressive and includes Respress, Alexander Aguilar, Anthony Record, Mintoo Patel and Garret Lee. Teaching assistants include Kandice Thompson, Mary Coats and Joyce Bezijan.
With the variety of art classes and talented instructors involved in the exhibit, there will be many different artistic mediums on display including pencil, charcoal, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media, clay and photography. The works on display will be for sale.
There will be nine students in the show: Sara Jackson, Kay Sassatelli, Kaley Hodshire, Rebekah Erekson, Ruby Rivera, Devan Patel, Vivian George, Pamela Roebuck and Kenny Meza.
“The SFSC Art Department and the PPR (Peter Powell Roberts) Museum have worked together in the past. Our students have served as student ambassadors on their Board and volunteered at their annual festival,” Respress said.
The gallery is located in the museum, which is on the second floor of the Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main St., in downtown Avon Park. Check their website at www.highlandsculturalalliance.org for gallery hours and upcoming events.