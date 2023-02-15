LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School Student Government Association (SGA) is recycling textiles and is inviting the public to join them. The recycling campaign is part of the Environmental Concerns committee project.
A metal recycling box for clothing and shoes will be placed Feb. 21 near the tennis courts on Green Dragon Drive in front of LPHS. American Textile Recycling Services out of Orlando will collect the box on March 7.
SGA is comprised of several committees and each one takes part in a community project. According to SGA Secretary Lidia Reducindo, Textiles add a great deal to landfills when they could be made into other products. The Environmental Concerns members would like to see less clothing end up in landfills.
“There’s always going to be waste,” Reducindo said. “It would help our planet if we could get some people to switch to a less wasteful lifestyle. A little impact is better than none at all.”
Spring cleaning is fast approaching and the SGA members are encouraging fellow students and the public to drop off their unwanted shoes and clothing in the recycle bin to be upcycled into another, useful product. If the project is successful, it may be brought back next school year.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in 2018, an estimated 17 million tons of textiles were generated. “The recycling rate for all textiles was 14.7 percent in 2018, with 2.5 million tons recycled,” the EPA states.