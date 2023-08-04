Local singer Shannon Reed, of Sebring, has left Florida to start a new life somewhere over the rainbow in Tennessee.
Reed, a fifth generation Floridian, loaded up the truck and moved to Paris, Tenn. on Thursday with her finance Joe Chase, daughters Abigail and Aubree. Her other daughter, Annabella, will be attending college in Grand Valley State University in Michigan. Chase also has two adult daughters – Taylor who lives in Illinois and Ashley who lives in Indiana. Tennessee will put them closer to everyone.
“It’s a fresh start. Joe and I will start a new life together,” said Reed who plans to wed on April 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. “I always wanted to live in northern Georgia or Tennessee as a kid. Now, I can make my dream a reality.”
As she closed out her last duet show with Earl Mandrell at 18 East Bar & Grill in Avon Park on Tuesday night, one of the songs that she sang was “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” by Judy Garland in the “Wizard of Oz.” It was very appropriate since she landed the part of Dorothy in the “Wizard of Oz” at the Highlands Little Theatre (now Highlands Lakeside Theatre) in Sebring more than 20 years ago before her singing career really took off.
“Dreams really do come true,” Reed said as she ended the song. She explained that she has always dreamed of moving to Tennessee.
She chuckled by saying, “Paris, Tennessee is the Fish Fry Capitol of the World. It’s 15 minutes off Kentucky Lake.”
She explained that this quaint little town with a population of 10,400, was “Sebring 25 years ago.” It’s about two hours west of Nashville which is where Reed would like to focus her music career.
Reed, who is in her 40s, plans to hook up with former American Idol contestant and singer Shelby Dressel, of Sebring, and songwriter Matt Flowers, of Avon Park, who are in Nashville working. Reed explained that Flowers apparently has written some original songs for a female singer and is looking forward to working with her on them. She plans to perform with Dressel in a few honky tonk bars to see if she can get a break in the country music world.
In the meantime, she proudly announced Tuesday night that she received her notification that she has officially obtained her Masters Degree in Business Administration from Western Governors University. She also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Management and Supervision. Reed is keeping a level head about her career. She is lining up a remote job that she can do from her home so she can focus on her children, finance and music career.
She formerly worked for a little over two years at Sunlight Resorts in Avon Park in project management and development. Sunlight Resorts is the developer and owner of Resort At Canopy Oaks, an RV park in Lake Wales. They most recently completed Sebring Square on DeSoto Road and Rum Runner on Brunns Road in Sebring.
Known for her big booming voice, Reed has performed with several local musicians in the past 11 years. She formed the five-piece Shannon Reed Band in 2012 along with local musician and chiropractor Dr. Rob Vickers. They played together for seven years, doing approximately 150 shows a year.
“Sometimes we played every Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Reed said.
Once the COVID pandemic hit, large bands such as the Shannon Reed Band downsized to do duets. Reed hooked up with guitarist and singer Earl Mandrell of Sebring and they did duets throughout the county for the past couple years. Reed also performed duets with guitarist and vocalist Scott Dressel of Sebring.
Reed grew up singing at the Lorida Baptist Church with her mother and grandmother. She openly admitted that she was not always a good singer.
“My mom (Christy Reed) tried to teach me to harmonize when I was 10 years old,” Reed said. “My mom eventually told me to stop singing,” she chuckled.
Determined to get it right, Reed kept practicing. She claimed that she found her voice when she was in middle school and asked to sing the national anthem.
“I kept practicing louder and out came this booming voice,” Reed said. “I think I discovered my diaphragm at that moment.”
In Sebring High School, she performed in the Show Choir and received superior ratings at state competitions.
After graduating high school, Reed was given a vocal scholarship to a private college but only stayed at the school for a little over a year.
“I did not understand the gift that was given to me,” Reed claimed. “I did not apply myself. I was not prepared to go to college.”
She landed the lead role in Steel Magnolias in Palm Beach and eventually sang with the Palm Beach Opera. That’s where she really took singing serious.
“I never had a voice lesson until that summer,” Reed said.
Reed returned from Palm Beach to enroll at South Florida State College in Avon Park and struggled with classes. She later worked at the Clerk of Courts office.
In addition to her role in “Wizard of Oz,” Reed also performed in “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” at HLT where she met several musicians from that show who encouraged her to take her singing career a step further.
Reed competed in the Heartland Idol in Sebring in 2007 but did not make it in the top five. She persevered and came back in 2011 and won first place. Her oldest daughter Annabella followed in her mom’s footsteps and won third place in Heartland Idol at the age of 4. Annabella also plays piano and guitar. Her youngest daughter Aubree also sings and is finding her niche with her raspy voice.
In 2015, Reed locked in a sponsor and gave “The Voice” a try by auditioning in Chicago.
“There were 8,000 people there to audition and they only selected 10. You had 60 seconds to perform,” Reed explained. “I am glad I did the experience.”
Although she didn’t make the cut, Reed was not concerned since her music career was heading in a different direction with her newly formed band.
“If not for the venues in our community that make a ‘home’ for live music, I would’ve never developed the passion I have for music to the potential that I have,” Reed said. “These venues gave us a chance when we were green under the gills and trying to make a name for ourselves. I can’t thank them enough.”