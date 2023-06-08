unnamed.jpg

This summer beachgoers need to help protect vulnerable beach-nesting birds such as these pictured here while enjoying Florida’s coastal habitats.

 FLORIDA FISH & WILDLIFE CONSERVATION COMMISSION

With residents and visitors alike flocking to the coastlines this summer, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds beachgoers how they can help protect vulnerable beach-nesting birds while enjoying Florida’s coastal habitats.

Each spring and summer, shorebirds and seabirds rely on Florida’s sandy beaches for critical nesting habitat. Anyone headed to the shorelines this summer can make a big difference in shorebird and seabird nesting success. Want to help the beach-nesting birds this summer? Follow these simple shorebird-friendly tips:

