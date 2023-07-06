First airing on the Discovery Channel Network on July 17, 1988, Shark Week is TV’s longest-running programming event. Each summer the week-long event spreads awareness about the importance of sharks to the ecological balance of our oceans and conservation efforts to protect them.
Many may view sharks as cold man-eating predators that should be feared, however, the danger they pose to humans is minimal. The never-ending stream of aquatic horror movies presents sharks as ruthless pursuers of humans when in reality the odds of being attacked by a shark are roughly 1 in 3.7 million. Humans pose a far bigger threat to sharks. Since 1970 the population of sharks and rays around the world has declined by over 70% and three-quarters of species are in threat of extinction.
Overfishing and habitat destruction are the leading causes of shark population decline. Sharks of all species are targeted for their meat, internal organs, and specifically fins. Shark fin soup is a delicacy in Chinese culture, conveying wealth and status. It is a popular dish served at social functions like weddings.
Shark finning is the practice of cutting off a shark’s fins and discarding the rest of the animal. Because the rest of the shark is of less value, many fishermen don’t see the point in keeping the entire shark. Often, when sharks are thrown back into the ocean they are still alive. Unable to swim, they suffer a painful death suffocating or bleeding out. Every year approximately 100 million sharks are killed for their fins.
Besides purposefully hunting sharks, other human activities cause harm. Bycatch, marine debris, pollution, and degradation of coastlines all impact sharks. Bycatch is when unregulated or illegal fishing practices result in unintended animals being caught in nets or lines. This is not limited to sharks; other ocean creatures like dolphins, whales, and turtles also get harmed. Human waste (such as cans, plastic bags, bottles, oil, fertilizer, and chemicals) enters oceans and waterways threatening the health of sharks.
Sharks serve an important role in the food chain of oceans. As top predators, they help control populations of other animals maintaining biodiversity. For example, the smooth hammerhead shark’s (which is currently classified as a vulnerable species) main prey is rays. Without the smooth hammerhead shark, rays consume more scallops, clams, and other mollusks, depleting food for other animals and humans.
Sharks also support local communities through tourism. From swimming with gentle whale sharks in Belize to cage diving next to great whites in Australia, people from all over the world want to experience the majesty of sharks. Currently, worldwide yearly revenues from the shark diving industry exceed $300 million and are expected to double over the next 20 years.
To celebrate sharks during “Shark Week”, the library has documentaries, books, and other learning resources. “Shark Week: Shark N’ Awe!” is a collection of the show’s top episodes. Including the fun episode “Alien Sharks: Close Encounter”, in which scientists use new deep-sea technology to examine some of the planet’s most unusual sharks like the frilled shark. “The Blue Meridian: The Search for the Great White Shark” by Peter Matthiessen is an ultimate classic for any shark enthusiast. Published in 1971, the book chronicles the 17-month expedition across the world’s oceans to observe great white sharks.
For those looking for more books about sea life, the Highlands County Libraries will have an Ocean and Beach Appreciation display for July. At Sebring Public Library, there is a Life Without Plastic display that highlights actions people can take to reduce their negative impact on the environment and help protect our oceans.
