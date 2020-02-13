AVON PARK — Fans of live Christian theater can now purchase tickets for the new Biblical play, the Shepherd King: The Story of the Bible. Four performances will be held April 24-26 at the 1,460-seat Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts in Avon Park, located just 60 miles south of Disney World.
The play producer, Power and Light Productions, is well known for productions such as The Story of Jesus, The Story of Noah, Pictures of Freedom and The Story of Moses that have each attracted thousands of attendees.
The Story of Jesus merited coverage from the likes of the New York Times, LA Times, Washington Post and the Sarasota Herald Tribune. Some critics have compared it to the passion play in Oberammergau, Germany, which has been dazzling largely Christian audiences since 1634.
Tickets range from $25-$35 per adult, and group discounts are available by contacting the Box Office directly at 863-784-7178. Discounted youth tickets are available for the Friday, April 24 performance. For online ticket sales, visit SFSCArts.org/Shows. Parking is free.
The Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts is committed to making the performing arts available to everyone, including patrons with disabilities. All facilities are ADA compliant. Call 863-784-7178 to request seating for those with disabilities.