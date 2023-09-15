EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth of a series of articles to be done on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy Class of 2023.
Whether dealing with a sexual predator, an officer involved shooting, an abused child, or any other critical incident, employees with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office have to find ways to cope and deal with the traumatic situations.
During the Citizens Academy Class last Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Sheriff’s Office, department heads shared what officers face each day and how the agency helps them manage their emotional aftershocks (or stress reactions). Mike Abell, the Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Program Coordinator and Watch Commander on Patrol Shift, explained how this program started and introduced the CISM Squad Leader Deputy Luis Pratts.
“It took five years to start the team after an officer was killed in the line of duty and another committed suicide,” Abell said.
The program offers support for officers after a critical incident such as a police involved shooting, murder, suicide, hostage situation or any incident that stresses the employee, Pratts explained. He also assists fire departments, Emergency Medical Services, the Avon Park Air Force Range fire department and even other counties needing help.
The Sheriff’s Office has eight volunteer chaplains who are available to respond to a crisis situation to comfort victims and their families. Chaplain Allan Altvater with the Sheriff’s Office said they offer spiritual guidance, support and information for the sworn officers and their families.
He introduced Janie, a therapy dog, to the class and explained that she and Trey, another therapy dog, comfort people in a time of need. Liz Fischer, with the Therapy Dog Team, brought K-9 Stella to the class. The Therapy Dog Program began in 2018.
“It’s a honor to serve our agency in this capacity,” Altvater said.
The therapy dogs can accompany kids to the courtroom and even visit them in the hospital. The dogs can visit the children in school with the counselors or at lunch time.
“The dogs stay with the kids as long as they need them,” Altvater said. “Kids will open up to our dogs.”
When the canine unit started, the dogs helped 100 victims in the first year. Now, after five years, they have had more than 1,000 utilizations in community engagements and to help victims, explained Altvater.
Therapy dogs can stay in law enforcement as long as they enjoy the job and can perform their duties. “As long as they are healthy and their temperament is good, we don’t have to retire them,” Altvater said.
Another department that works with children is the Sheriff’s Special Victim’s Unit. Lt. Jamie Davidson, a Victim Advocate and his staff help victims through the system when there is a crime against them. Some victims need help beyond the legal system and Davidson works with those survivors to help them process the information or find services.
“It can be scary” for children, Davidson said.
In a sexual battery situation, the advocates put power back in the victim’s hands. “We try to give them strength back as soon as possible to start the healing process,” Davidson added. “The best part of the job is knowing that I can help people who need it.”
So far in 2022-23, the Special Victim’s Unit has served 496 victims with 2,465 different services, Davidson said.
When talking about sexual crimes especially against children, Detective Louis Ramos with the Sexual Predator Unit has his hands full. So far in 2023, he has had 80 arrests – 202 sex offenders, 25 sexual predators, 38 career offenders.
“We treat them all as predators,” Ramos said.
He annually checks on sexual predators at their homes to make sure they reside there and to make sure they have not committed any felonies. Ramos said that he does a thorough check by looking through all their electronic devices and he even checks their body markings especially since most predators like to alter their appearance. If he finds any violations, he sends them to jail.
Ramos said that they have to register with the state and their information is maintained there forever. He inputs data into the Offender Watch Network which allows law enforcement all over the country to see the information in case the offender relocates.
Drugs is a huge concern in the county. Lt. Mike Brod with the Special Operations/Crime Suppression Unit informed the class that his unit primarily focuses on decreasing the sale of drugs in the community.
He said the narcotics detectives take 28 pounds of drugs off the street each week that has a street value of $1 million. Brod said the product is 98-99% pure and is coming straight from the border.
While they fight taking drugs off the streets, the Sheriff’s Office faces even a more serious problem in this county.
“The number one problem is gun violence in our neighborhoods,” Undersheriff/Col. Mike Brown said. “It is mostly black males on black males who are 30 and under.”
Brown is also in charge of the COPS ADAPT (Community Oriented Policing Services to Achieve Diversity and Public Trust) which was established by Sheriff Paul Blackman in 2018. It started with the mission of reducing gun violence in three partnership communities – Southside of Avon Park, Washington Heights in Sebring and Highway Park in Lake Placid.
“Good folks need to take a stand against bad folks in the neighborhood,” Brown said. “The police and community must work together. People want fairness, dignity and respect. It is a two-way street.”
Brown stated that they are putting more officers on foot patrol or on bikes to have more personal contact with the people. Even though there are 22 vacancies in the department, the Sheriff’s Office recruits deputies to go into these communities to establish trust and break down those communication barriers.