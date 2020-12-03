Tampa’s Graham Smith isn’t technically a snowbird, although you’ll find him coming to Sebring nearly every winter. Usually it’s in March for the 12 Hours of Sebring, although he made an exception to come to the races last month.
When he’s away from the track, Smith is still involved with loud, fast vehicles, as a photographer shooting rocket launches at the Cape.
Smith’s interest in photography began when he was in Europe.
“I was stationed overseas in England in the late 80s and early 90s,” Smith said. “I lived in a culturally historic area in England and would always visit churches, abbeys, monasteries.”
Smith said he was awed by Bolton Abbey and its stained glass windows and began taking photos. He received permission from the vicar to return for more photos, which in turn led to taking photos at other churches, along with the occasional road rally.
Smith’s passion for photography landed him with PaddockTalk and AutoMobil Sport, where he was able to combine his love of photography and auto racing and basically shot all of the IMSA races east of the Mississippi River, which included Sebring, Road Atlanta, Lime Rock Park, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Mosport Park, now known as Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
One of Smith’s favorite memories of that time was when he rented a room at a bed-and-breakfast and then found himself discussing cars and racing with the likes of David Brabham, Lyn St. James, Michael Andretti and Roger Penske.
“I worked the Sebring circuit for 16 or 17 years,” Smith said. “I went on to NASCAR and then started doing the launches at the Cape.”
Taking photos of launches is not only an adrenaline rush for Smith, but it also shines a bit of light on his family history.
“When we originally moved to Florida in ‘64 or ‘65, my dad was one of the directors at the Cape,” he said. “I was in high school at the time. Everything Gemini, Apollo he was heavily involved with, all the way into the shuttle program. This gives me a little insight into some of the stuff he did in the 60s to 80s.”
Smith said it’s difficult to explain the magnitude of a rocket ignition — it’s something you have to see and feel to appreciate.
“It hits you within about 10 seconds after the engines ignite,” he said. “You can see the shock wave coming across the grass.”
Smith said the best things aspiring photographers can do are just go out and start shooting and make sure it’s something they’re interested in before spending a lot of money.
“Start inexpensively, you can always upgrade,” he said.
Smith also said it’s worthwhile to find a photography group, where you can get pointers, share ideas and just converse with those who have similar interests.
“Put pictures out on the web – there are plenty of photography groups,” he said. “People put out anything and everything and you can get comments and critiques.”