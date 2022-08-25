SEBRING — You don’t want to miss “Shrek the Musical” now playing at Highlands Lakeside Theatre. This is family fun at its finest as their talented cast takes you on a journey through the mystical and magical lands beyond.
Shrek finds himself on his own life-changing journey with the hilarious donkey and beautiful Princess Fiona. You’ll see a variety of fairy tale creatures including the Mad Hatter, Pinocchio, the White Rabbit, the Three Little Pigs, Ugly Duckling and even Humpty Dumpty.
The real hero is Shrek, the lovable ogre who pretends to be a meanie, but is really a teddy bear at heart. He and donkey work to save the Princess so she can meet her husband-to-be, Lord Farquaad, ruler of Duloc, someone not so nice.
If Shrek is successful in delivering the Princess, the swamp is his alone, to be his grumpy self.
The cast, which is huge, is led by director Tammie Pollard and includes major characters Joshua McGhee (Shrek), Princess Fiona (Hannah Summer), Donkey (Jordan Thomfohrde), David Ritter (Lord Farquaad) and Lizz Jones (Dragon).
Other cast members include Cassady Hitt (Sugar Plum Fairy), Kevin Clay (Pinocchio), Katie Reifsnyder (Mama Bear), Tracy Schucknecht (Humpty Dumpty), Valentine Crow (Big Bad Wolf/Captain of the Guard), Emily Angell (Wicked Witch), Kelsie Beckman, Aidan Fontana and Harper Schucknecht (The Three Little Pigs), Calvin Jones (White Rabbit), Morgan Hucke (Mad Hatter) and Kaleb Mercado (Peter Pan) and Lyric Moore (Elf). There are too many talented actors involved to name them all here.
“This is a huge, very talented cast,” said Pollard. “There are a million moving parts. This is such a fabulous cast. I love each and every one of them and couldn’t do Shrek without them all.”
Jordan Thomfohrde recently played Jerry Lee Lewis in the “Million Dollar Quartet” and is Donkey in Shrek. “Donkey is such a fun character to play. I like doing the fun stuff and being part of the energy on stage. The best sound is hearing laughter and applause.”
Laurie Simmons plays Mama Ogre. “It’s such a fun role, but it is short. Her song is fun and it is the show opener. This is the first time people get to see little Shrek.”
Calvin Jones is the White Rabbit. “It’s really a fun role and very different. We have a great cast.”
Rachel Moore and Kris Juve are the talented ladies who did the costumes for “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” They’re showing off their skills again in Shrek where there are over 80 different costumes.
“Be sure to check out Lord Farquaad’s costumes. He is on his knees for the entire show. We made three custom costumes for his very unique character,” said Moore.
“We made hats and wings and the Dragon costume as well as the tomato cages,” said Juve. “I even took my sewing machine with us on vacation since we had so much we had to do.”
HLT will be selling ‘Shrek Ears’ for $5 so you can be a part of the show from your seats. This is a big musical and costs can run over $10,000 for licensing, costuming and stage builds.
This show is appropriate for all ages and runs through Sept. 4. Evening shows are on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee is at 2:30 p.m. Another performance has been added on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m.
The Highlands News-Sun is a proud sponsor of this exciting show.
For tickets please visit their website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.