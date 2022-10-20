SEBRING — Sebring High School Band will be hosting its very own music festival, “Heartland Marching Festival.” This event will bring together high school marching bands in the Heartland to showcase their marching programs and connect with fellow musicians. Many of these bands do not have the opportunity to attend the marching season competitions.
The festival was originally scheduled for Oct. 1, but was rescheduled thanks to Hurricane Ian’s sweep across the county. The event will now take place Saturday, Nov. 12 at Firemen’s Field.
The goal of this event is to create a “competition experience” for these schools. Four Heartland schools, including Sebring, are registered to participate. Around 200-300 musicians are expected to attend.
From this event, the Sebring High School Band Boosters are hoping to raise funds for new uniforms. The uniforms that are being used now are several years old and are made of polyester. They have held up well over the years, but are very hot in the Florida sun for the students to wear every week at football games and all band competitions.
The new uniform is made of a much lighter weight material and is washing machine safe, which will solve issues of coolness as well as cutting costs on dry cleaning. Due to the fundraising efforts over the last two years, the Boosters have just purchased new pants (bibbers) for all band members, now close to 80 students this year. The goal is to purchase the jackets by the end of this school year ready for the 2023 marching season. The cost of these jackets runs close to $11,000.
LaBelle High School, Clewiston High School and Avon Park High School will join Sebring High School at this festival.
Food trucks will offer concessions. Vendors will be selling spirit gear and other gifts.
There will be a $5 entrance fee for the general public.
Sponsors for this event are Champion for Children Foundation, Alan Jay Automotive Network and The Shirt Shack.