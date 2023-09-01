DAYTONA – Sebring High School’s Spirit of Sebring Marching Band can toot their horns for a spectacular performance Saturday during the pre-race festivities at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 annual NASCAR Cup Series stock car race at Daytona International Speedway.
Band Director Josh Vaughn, members of the Band Parents Association and the marching band arrived early in the afternoon on Saturday at the Speedway. After unloading their equipment, the band practiced in the Xfinity car garages to loosen up for the show.
Once they were ready, band members suited up in their brand new uniforms to get ready for the show.
Vaughn said there were a lot of rules and regulations that they had to follow. They learned that NASCAR has a very tight schedule to keep since everything is televised so he had to keep his band members in check and balance until the show was over.
SHS earned the honor of playing at Daytona after members of NASCAR saw the SHS Drum Line perform at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring last March. Daytona officials also chose two other high schools to perform on Saturday.
Seabreeze High School from Daytona Beach and Kathleen High School from Lakeland performed out on the ball fields on the track by the logos before Sebring took the field. As the clock ticked 4:30 p.m., a NASCAR official signaled to the Sebring band it was time to go. Sebring marched in two lines to a drum cadence out to the field to play at 4:45 p.m.
NASCAR Productions camera crew walked around the band to televise them on the large jumbotron for thousands of fans to watch. They had 15 minutes to play which included the Sebring High School fight song and “Gonna Fly Now.” While the SHS Drum Line played, band members danced to the beat.
Sebring band members marched off the field to retreat back to the garage where members took their uniforms off and everything was loaded for the trip to head back home.
After Sebring High School left the field, rising country music star Niko Moon performed during the pre-race concert.
The race did not start until 7 p.m. and the SHS Band did not stay for the entire event since they had a long ride back home. Many did not know that Christopher Buescher, driving the No. 17 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing, won the race after 10 p.m. But, then again, for many of the parents and volunteers escorting the band, the kids were the winners and they represented Sebring and Highlands County very well.