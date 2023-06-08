Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrated on June 19 that commemorates the freedom of African Americans from slavery in the United States. Also referred to as “the second Independence Day,” Juneteenth is an acknowledgment that while our country was founded on July 4, the full rights of being a U.S. citizen were not extended to everyone at that time. Juneteenth originated in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger announced that all slaves were now free. Many people associate the end of slavery with Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation which went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863, during the Civil War. The Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order that changed the legal status of the approximately four million enslaved people in the Confederacy to “free.” However, given the turbulence of the war, this executive order could not be enforced and it took another two and half years for all slaves to be freed.
How to throw a partyJuneteenth, like the Fourth of July, is a day to celebrate with family and friends traditionally with a cookout or barbeque. With its roots in the South, classic meal ideas include fried chicken, barbecue ribs, collard greens, cornbread, and other “soul” food. Red foods and drinks are also a staple of the holiday like red velvet cake, red snow cones, and strawberry soda, with red representing the blood shed by countless enslaved people. “Watermelon & Red Birds: a Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations” by Nicole A. Taylor is a great resource for recipe inspiration.
To decorate, you can fly the official Juneteenth Flag, the flag depicts a bursting star on the horizon to represent a new beginning for African Americans and is red, white, and blue to reflect the American flag. You can also decorate with balloons, banners, and wreaths in the Juneteenth colors of red, black, and green. Red again represents the blood of people lost, black represents the richness of black culture and green stands for prosperity and new hope.
What to read and watchJuneteenth is also a great time to explore black voices through books, films, and television. The obvious choice might seem to be something related to slavery like “12 Years a Slave or The Underground Railroad.” These books and their screen adaptations offer in-depth explorations of a critical moment in American history. However, black experiences shouldn’t be limited to the pain and suffering of slavery. Juneteenth is meant to express joy and celebrate African American culture.
A great film that exemplifies black pride is “Black Panther.” The 2018 superhero film might initially seem like just another entry in the endless stream of Marvel cinematic content, yet it provides invaluable representation. It was written and directed by a black filmmaker and starred primarily black actors. Instead of focusing on the struggles of being black it depicts Wakanda, a thriving African kingdom, and provides heroes that people of all ages and races can connect with.
For romance fans, there are many authors to choose from for both contemporary and historical love stories. Authors like Talia Hibbert, Farrah Rochon, and Mia Sosa provide the perfect blend of dynamic characters and comedic situations to create hilarious heartfelt romances. Romance author Beverly Jenkins frequently sets her stories in the 1800s to weave in pieces of African American history. Jenkins’ most recent release “To Catch a Raven” sees a grifter going undercover to discover who stole the Declaration of Independence.
For those looking for darker, more thrilling stories S.A. Cosby would be a perfect fit for summer reading. Cosby writes “southern noir” a genre steeped in violence and grit set in the deep South. “All the Sinners Bleed” releases later this June and follows the first black sheriff in a Virginia county as he discovers a serial killer active in the seemingly quiet community.
