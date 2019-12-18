“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.” ― Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol.
One of my all-time favorite holiday stories is the story of this grumpy, miserly man. He despises people and holidays, but loves money. Mind you, he doesn’t like sharing his money or spending his money. He just wants to store his money. You know this familiar story of Scrooge from "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens. In case you aren’t aware of this classic holiday story, it was written by Charles Dickens and published on Dec. 19, 1843. According to charlesdickensinfo.com/christmas-carol/, "A Christmas Carol" was the most popular book of that year’s holiday season, selling 6,000 copies. This timeless classic has been made and remade countless times, so there is sure to be a version to please almost everyone.
My favorite version of this story is a musical movie version from the 1970’s titled "Scrooge," starring Albert Finney. I have countless memories watching this one as a child with my family. My mom would make popcorn and hot cocoa and put blankets and pillows on the living room floor. We would “camp out” in the living room and sing all of the songs at the top of our lungs, especially one song in particular. “Thank you very much, thank you very much! That’s the nicest thing that anyone’s ever done for me!” Trust me, it is a very catchy song. This version of "A Christmas Carol" does follow the original story quite well, but with the addition of catchy music, and for me priceless memories.
In addition to "Scrooge," here are some other film version of "A Christmas Carol" available at the Heartland Library cooperative:
● "Mister Scrooge to See You" (2013)
● "A Christmas Carol" (1951) starring Alastair Sim
● "A Christmas Carol" (originally aired in 1999) starring Patrick Stewart
● "A Christmas Carol" (originally in 1984, to DVD in 2009) starring George C. Scott
● "A Christmas Carol" (2004): Hallmark Entertainment film starring Kelsey Grammer
● "Barbie in a Christmas Carol" (2008)
● "Disney’s A Christmas Carol" (2009) starring Jim Carey
● "Mickey’s Christmas Carol" (originally in 1982, to DVD in 2013)
● "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (originally in 1992, to DVD in 2005)
Of course, reading the original and/or the “remade” versions will prove to be just as enjoyable as watching this story unfold. Not only is the classic version by Charles Dickens available at your local library, but also tons of these remade versions. This is fun to be had by all ages! For some inspiration check out these titles:
● "A Christmas Carol" by Geronimo Stilton: This is one I am reading with my son at the moment. My son loves books by Geronimo Stilton, so we get to create fun memories by meshing two of our favorite things. So far, the book is following the classic story quite well. This version features the characters as mice, as is usual in books by Stilton, with beautiful illustrations.
● "Young Scrooge: a Very Scary Christmas Story" by R.L. Stine: R.L. Stine is known for writing creepy, horror-line books mostly for young kids and teens, and this book is no exception. This is the story of Rick Scroogeman, a Christmas — and all things involved — hating young man. What makes Christmas time the worst for him is his last name and being forced to watch "A Christmas Carol" every single year. Will the ghosts visit this Scrooge, also? Will he learn to embrace his name and love Christmas?
● "Jacob T. Marley" by R. William Bennet: This version of "A Christmas Carol" tells the events of the original through the eyes of Scrooge’s old partner, Marley.
● "Marley" by Jon Clinch: This recently released title tells the story of how Scrooge and Marley meet and the empire they build. Will the story change when Scrooge meets the beautiful Belle Fairchild? Can he and Marley turn from their unsavory ways?
If you find that these are not what you are looking for or you are just in need of more ways to tap into your Christmas spirit, visit your local library. There are many more versions of this beloved story to remind you of the meaning of the holidays and put you in the giving spirit. Remember all of the Heartland Library Cooperative libraries have various upcoming holiday activities. Be sure to check out your local library or www.myhlc.org, anytime.