SEBRING — A wide variety of racing events are on the 2023 Sebring International Raceway schedule.
While the March 18 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will again headline the schedule, 35 days and 15 separate weekends of racing will bring exciting professional and top amateur events to Sebring. In addition to ticketed events, nearly 300 total days of on-track activity will welcome hundreds of thousands of drivers, crews, families and spectators to the Raceway in 2023, allowing it to proudly continue serving as Highlands County’s largest contributor to local tourism.
2023 Spectator Event Schedule
Jan. 13-15
Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour
Tickets now on sale at www.SebringRaceway.com
General Admission Tickets Online – $25
General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60
Feb. 10-12
Central Florida SCCA Regional Road Race SARRC and Enduro
Tickets go on sale Jan. 11 at www.SebringRaceway.com
General Admission Tickets Online – $25
General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60
Feb. 23-26
SVRA Trans Am SpeedTour
Tickets will be available at www.SVRA.com
March 15-18
SuperSebring
Tickets now on sale at www.SebringRaceway.com
Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1, March 16
Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2, March 16
Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 (IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge), March 16·
FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring, March 17
Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship), March 18
March 23
Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, HSR Sebring Spring Fling
Tickets go on sale Feb. 22 at www.SebringRaceway.com
General Admission Tickets Online – $25
General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60
May 20
US Drift Circuit Season Opener
Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com
July 22
US Drift Circuit
Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com
August 26-27
US Drift Circuit
Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com
September 2-3
Central Florida SCCA Regional Road Race and Enduro
Tickets go on sale August 2 at www.SebringRaceway.com
General Admission Tickets Online – $25
General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60
September 22-24
Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered By AWS
Tickets will be available at www.GT-world-challenge.com
October 28
US Drift Circuit
Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com
Nov. 10-12
World Racing League Eastern Championship
Tickets go on sale October 11 at www.SebringRaceway.com
General Admission Tickets Online – $25
General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60
Nov. 11
US Drift Circuit
Tickets will be available at www.USDriftCircuit.com
Nov. 24-26
Central Florida Region SCCA Road Race and Test Day
Tickets go on sale October 25 at www.SebringRaceway.com
General Admission Tickets Online – $25
General Admission Tickets at the Gate – $35
Car Parking Online and at the Gate – $10
Unreserved RV Parking Online – $50
Unreserved RV Parking at the Gate – $60
Nov. 29-Dec. 3
HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network
Tickets go on sale November 1 at www.SebringRaceway.com