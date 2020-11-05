“Bond. James Bond.” Of all the iconic lines to emerge throughout the history of the silver screen, few have been more memorable than these words spoken by Scottish actor and cinema legend Sir Sean Connery.
The first super-hero that many of us remember as kids passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 31. He was 90 years old.
Connery will always be remembered as the first, and most beloved of the actors to play the role of James Bond. However, the Scotsman played another, very different role later in life and was also highly adored for this role as well.
In the 1989 Steven Spielberg movie “Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade” Connery played Indiana Jones’ father, professor Henry Jones. The cantankerous, witty senior to the starring Harrison Ford character.
Connery, who was born Aug. 25, 1930, in Edinburgh, Scotland, grew up in a working-class family. After serving in the Royal Navy, he took to bodybuilding and became a model. In the 1953 he competed in the Mr. Universe contest. This would lead to work in stage productions which, in turn, would lead to acting roles.
In 1954 he landed a small part in a touring production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “South Pacific.” He would go on to eventually land the leading role.
Starting with “Dr. No” in 1962, Connery would go on to star in the first five Bond films as well as two more over a total of 10 years. Not wanting to become typecast, the actor began taking on other roles. Connery won an Oscar for playing Irish cop, Malone, in the 1987 film, “The Untouchables.” For this role Connery won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
The actor made his film debut in the 1954 movie, “Let’s Make Up.”
In 1961 he landed his first starring role in 1961’s comedy “On The Fiddle.” Some of his other early films of note included the “Darby O’Gill and the Little People” (1959) and the World War II epic “The Longest Day” in 1962.
Connery stayed busy throughout the 1970s starring in a variety of films. Notably among them are, from 1970, “The Molly Maguires,” 1974’s bizzare science-fiction flick, “Zardoz,”, “Murder On The Orient Express,” and “The Man Who Would Be King (1975).
In 1983, he would thrill Bond fans by returning to the role of 007 in “Never Say Never Again.”
Connery’s career continued to thrive into the ‘90s starting in 1990 with “The Hunt For Red October: where he played a defecting Soviet submarine captain. Other memorable films of the period included “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” (1991), the somewhat underrated “First Knight” from 1995, “The Rock” (1996), “Dragonheart” (1996), and 1999’s “Entrapment.
Connery retired from acting following his appearance in the film “The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen” in 2003.
In 1999 Connery received a Kennedy Center Honor for lifetime achievement. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000. Connery was an outspoken advocate of Scottish independence, strongly supporting the Scottish National Party.