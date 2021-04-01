It’s back, Highlands County! The 3rd Annual Sebring Soda Festival is returning on Friday and Saturday to downtown Sebring. Due to COVID-19, the event had to be cancelled in 2020.
This is an event full of family-friendly fun in an outdoor setting. It has been described as a celebration of craft soda and good old-fashioned fun; a sodalicious experience!
Florida’s Fizziest Festival will offer tastings on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Over 100 different sodas will be available each day. There will be traditional soda favorites (cola, root beer, cream soda) as well as unique flavors (candied bacon, prickly pear, caramel apple).
Most of the companies make their sodas in small batches and use real sugar or honey instead of adding high fructose syrup. This creates a superior soda drink that satisfies as well as refreshes.
There is no cost to attend, but soda tasting cards are sold as follows: $20 (40 craft soda tastings – good on Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.), $10 (18 soda tastings on Saturday) and $5 (8 soda tastings on Saturday). There is also an unlimited card sold for $50, for up to four people, which is only good on Friday from 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
In addition to a wide variety of sodas, there will be food trucks, live music, family fun, vendors and even a craft beer garden.
Kick-off is Friday, April 2 with the Mid-Florida Credit Union Family Fun Night. There will be an outdoor family movie under the stars and Easter-themed events. The main event is Saturday, April 3 with even more soda choices offered for tasting.
Some of the soda companies that have reserved their space at the event include Avery’s Beverage Co. (New Britain, Conn.), Sprecher Brewing Co. (Glendale, Wisc.), Fest Cole (New Orleans), Boyla Bottling Co. (New York, N.Y.), Cheer Wine (Salisbury, N.C). and Durango Soda (Durango, Colo.).
“The Sebring Chamber is very excited to be moving forward with holding the Sebring Soda Festival this year!” said Tenille Drury-Smith, president & CEO of the Sebring Chamber of Commerce. “We are the organizers of the event this year.”
You can visit their website www.sebringsodafest.com or their Sebring Soda Festival Facebook page to learn what is currently planned.
According to their website, “Although masks are not required to attend, since all activities are outside, we still strongly recommend face masks. Please follow all signs for a socially distanced environment. Frequent the hand sanitizing and washing stations that will be located throughout the festival. Adherence to these guidelines will help to maintain a safe environment during the event.”
“The Sebring Soda Festival offers a unique opportunity for attendees to taste over 200 different craft sodas over two days. We think that people are eager to find unique things to do and the Sebring Soda Festival will provide the perfect opportunity to get out and have fun with friends and family!”