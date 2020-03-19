LAKE PLACID — The entrance sign to St. Francis Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid reads, “Enter A Stranger But Once.”
The congregation is famous for their welcoming atmosphere. Throughout the year they hold many lunches, studies and special events so everyone can get to know each other. First time visitors are given a candle during the Sunday service letting them know that the church is the “Light of Christ for them.”
One such event was held last Saturday evening when women members of the Episcopal Church Women’s group held their 2nd Annual “Soup, Salad, & Dessert event. The smell of the homemade hot soup brought back childhood memories.
ECW President Gail Mayer said, “Last year’s event was so successful that we decided to hold it again. Eleven parishioners each made a different soup that they learned to make when they were youngsters.
The hot and savory soups were: Tomato Vegetable, Cream of Broccoli, Pasta Soup, Vegetable Soup, Crab Bisque, Bean, Beef Barley, Chicken Noodle, Chili, Manhattan Clam Chowder and Hamburger Soup.
A group of ladies made the salads topped with a Vidalia Dressing. Wilma Injacoulian spent Friday and part of Saturday baking an entire array of desserts.
As guests arrived they could choose a glass of the many flavor wines poured by Ron Uebbing.
Table after table featured a wide selection of silent auction items from a West Bend Slow Cooker to Duck Stamp paintings. A voice auction of dinner for two at Jimmy The Greek Restaurant in Sebring was won by two gentlemen who split the bid.
Guests could visit the soup table as many times as they chose, each time trying a different one. They left a bit of room for many samples of Wilma’s desserts. It was a sugar overload worth the calories.
Tickets sold out a week prior to the event. The guests were a mix of parishioners and friends. The unique dinner served as a way for many to experience the warmness one experiences when they attend St. Francis Assisi Church for services and events. The soup warmed their bellies and the camaraderie their souls. The profits will be used to support a wide range of church and community needs.