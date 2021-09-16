South Florida State College was established July 7, 1965. After World War II, the Florida State Legislature realized there was a need for community colleges to enable access to education beyond high school as most colleges were too far away. To solve this problem, the Florida legislature created 28 community colleges to make it possible for everyone pursuing a college education after high school to be able to attend a college within 40 miles.
In 1960, the City of Avon Park approved a resolution to establish a junior college. Four months later, the city offered 35 acres of land for the future Tri-County junior college site east of U.S. 27. The advisory board of the Florida Alcoholic Rehab program offered 24 acres of property contingent upon acquiring adjacent lands from the city to the south and Sachsenmaier land to the north on U.S. 27.
Because of its size, population and the availability of land, Avon Park in Highlands County was chosen as the site for the new college. Dr. Cornelius said, “A beautiful piece of state-owned (and thus free) land was available, and Wilbur (Bill) Sachsenmaier would donate a significant parcel of prime real estate so that the college could be located on the shores of beautiful Lake Glenada and Lake Lellia.
Classes opened on Aug. 22, 1966, in temporary loaned facilities in the Brickell and Todd buildings across form the Hotel Jacaranda in downtown Avon Park. The facilities were provided at no extra cost to the state by community-minded citizens of the city of Avon Park. The buildings were renovated and partly furnished through voluntary contributions, individuals and organizations in Highlands, Hardee and municipalities of Avon Park, Bowling Green, Lake Placid and Sebring.
An empty supermarket became the college library. Classes were held in a former hotel and a movie theater parking lot was available to South Florida Junior College students, employees and visitors. The facilities were converted to form the temporary quarters of a new college. The permanent site planned for the college was one-and-a-half miles south of Avon Park.
Dec. 4, 1969, South Florida Junior College held a dedication of the first nine buildings at the permanent campus on College Drive. By August 1977, groundbreaking was held on the lakeside campus for the South Florida Community Auditorium, a 1,500 seat facility that would serve as the college’s center for cultural programs. Nov. 4, 1978, the auditorium opened for its first program.
In 1984, SFJC became known as South Florida Community College and South Florida Community College Foundation, Inc. was established.
In 1988, the South Florida Community College Foundation bought the Hotel Jacaranda in Avon Park to house the college’s baseball, volleyball and basketball athletes and other students. It was also used as a laboratory for Culinary and Hospitality Management programs.
In 1993, the Museum of Florida Art & Culture was established.
There have been four presidents of South Florida State College:
Dr. William A. Stallard (1965-1984)
Dr. Catherine P. Cornelius (1984—2002)
Dr. Norman L. Stephens, Jr. (2002-2012)
Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel (2013-Present)
Today, South Florida State College has four campuses: Avon Park, Highlands County; Lake Placid, Highlands County; Arcadia, DeSoto County; and Bowling Green, Hardee County.
South Florida Community College became South Florida State College on July 1, 2012.
Resource: South Florida State College publication “50 years 1965--2015.”