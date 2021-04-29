Those in Highlands County looking outside early morning Friday, April 23, were in for a treat, as the SpaceX launch made for some amazing sights, with the “jellyfish” effect in view. A jellyfish effect occurs due to sunlight reflecting off gases coming from a rocket that is launched during early morning or twilight launches.
As the Associated Press said, “It was a stunning scene: The launch plume glowed against the dark sky, reflecting the sunlight at high altitude.”
The launch was for four astronauts to the International Space Station. The crew of four rode in the Dragon capsule that was used in May and again in November, making it the first capsule and rocket to be reused by SpaceX for NASA.