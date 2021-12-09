SpaceX launched another group of networked Starlink satellites on Thursday, Dec. 2 from Kennedy Space Center. The launch was originally scheduled for Dec. 1, but had to be pushed back a day.
There were 48 Starlink satellites and two BlackSky Earth satellites aboard the Falcon 9 rocket.
SpaceX had 53 Starlink satellites aboard for its Nov. 13 launch.
Starlink is a satellite internet system SpaceX has been working on for years. Its primary goal is to provide internet services to underserved areas in the world.